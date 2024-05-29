Working in Bollywood films is a dream of every TV actor. Many small screen stars have successfully graduated to films. Names like Vidya Balan, Aysuhmann Khurrana, Radhika Madan, Yami Gautam, Mouni Roy, and Prachi Desai are already creating ripples in Hindi cinema after dominating the TV scene.

Just like actors, we have several comedians who have left an indelible mark on the film front.

In the 2006 comedy classic film, Phir Hera Pheri, viewers witnessed two comedy kings showcasing their acting skills.

Comedians who showcased their talent in Phir Hera Pheri

The Kapil Sharma Show star Kiku Sharda and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge winner Sunil Pal played the roles of Kanji Singh and Kishan Varma respectively. They appeared as sidekicks of Munna portrayed by the legendary Johnny Lever.

While Kiku joined Phir Hera Pheri after garnering fame for his character of Hobo in the television series Hatim, Sunil came on board after lifting the trophy of the comedy show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

Kiku Sharda and Sunil Pal’s journey

Kiku Sharda kicked off his journey in showbiz with the film Mitti in 2001. After doing a few films, he went on to essay significant roles in TV shows like Hatim, Vicky & Vetaal and FIR among others. Kiku tasted fame after playing Palak in Comedy Nights With Kapil. He is still associated with Kapil Sharma's shows and was last seen in Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show.

On the other hand, Sunil Pal started off with a small role in the 2004 film Hum Tum before gaining prominence from his standup acts on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Afterwards, he starred in a major role in the 2007 movie Bombay To Goa.

About Phir Hera Pheri

Phir Hera Pheri was a sequel to the 2000 cult film Hera Pheri. While Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal reprised their characters of Raju, Shyam and Baburao respectively in the second installment, Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav joined in new roles. The comic caper was written and directed by Neeraj Vora