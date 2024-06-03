Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heermandi emerged as one of the most praised series ever released on OTT. After the magnum opus captivated viewers with its regal aura, melodious songs, and ethereal setting, Netflix has officially announced the renewal of Heeramandi for a second season. Initially, fans were intrigued to know if there would be another season, and now, since it's official, they are unable to contain their delight. Notable personalities like Shruti Sharma and Sushant Divgikr also expressed their excitement.

In the announcement video of Heeramandi Season 2, one can see a group of girls performing before the public to a medley of songs from the series.

Heeramandi Season 2's announcement

An announcement video was released in a collaborative post by Bhansali Productions and Netflix India. To fans' amazement, it officially confirmed the second installment of maestro SLB's Heeramandi. The clip featured a large group of girls recreating popular songs from the series, and it also had a voiceover that grabbed our attention.

We heard a voice saying, "Hum chaand hain, jo dikhta hai khidki se magar kabhi kisi ke baramde mein utarta nahi (We are the moon, which is visible from the window but never lands on anyone's verandah)."

Have a look at the video here:

Shruti Sharma and Sushant Divgikr react

Shortly after the makers of Heeramandi confirmed the renewal of the drama series, fans, netizens, and the cast members could not help but share their excitement. In the comment section, Shruti Sharma wrote, "Woaahhh super excited." Bigg Boss 8 fame Sushant Divgikr remarked, "This is absolutely amazing. GOOSEBUMPS !!!!!"

Check out their reactions here:

About Heeramandi Season 2

Speaking to Variety, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said that the second season will be about the women of Heeramandi moving into the world of films. He added that they would leave Lahore after the partition and are likely to take the path of the Mumbai or Kolkata film industry.

For the unversed, the first season of the series starred Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Richa Chadha as the leading ladies.

