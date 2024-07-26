Exclusive: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Gashmeer Mahajani could have rejected show if there wasn’t enough time; 'Agar aap kisi aur...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 is being hosted by Rohit Shetty, and one of the contestants hogging the limelight is Gashmeer Mahajani. He is all set to perform daring, dare-devil stunts, that will make you sit on the edge of your seat. However, the actor revealed exclusively to us that if he had time issues then he would not have done the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Gashmeer Mahajani exclusively reveals that he would have rejected the show; here's why:

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Gashmeer Mahajani was asked whether he would not have done Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show if he did not have the time. The actor said, "Ha nai kar pata. Kaise agar aap kisi aur ke saath contract mei hoh, agreement mei hoh, aapne paisa leke rakha hai, advance mei aap usko chodhke thodi dusre show pe ja sakte hoh. Abhi Khatron mei kar raha tha tabhi meko doh aur show offer huei, mei Khatron aadhei mei chodhke nai nai mei jara hu bhai, aisa nai kar sakta."

Take a look at Gashmeer Mahajani:

It loosely translates to "(It's not possible to do that. If you are in a contract or agreement with someone and you have already taken the money in advance, you can't just leave that and go to another show. While doing Khatron, if I got offers for two other shows. I can't just leave Khatron halfway and go to the new ones. It doesn't work like that.)"

Advertisement

When Gashmeer was further asked why he rejected Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 3 times earlier and if destiny had a role, he quipped, "I had not rejected Khatron but I couldn't do Khatron as was doing something else. I think destiny did not change anything. The only thing is this time they called me 4 months in advance so my dates were available and I didn't commit to any other show. December mei unhone call Kia toh May ke dates December mei block kar paya. That's why I could do it. (They called me in December to block my dates for May, that is how I could do the show.)"

Watch Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 only on Colors TV and Jio Cinema from July 27th at 9.30 pm.