Bigg Boss OTT 3 Poll Result: Ranvir Shorey, Armaan, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Shivani Kumari; netizens REVEAL favorite contestant

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is moving steadily closer to the finale. The anticipation surrounding it is reaching its peak as the competition between Ranvir Shorey, Armaan, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Shivani Kumari, Lovekesh Kataria, and Sana Makbul intensifies.

Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll on X, previously known as Twitter, to determine the favorite contestant among netizens, and the results have been revealed.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Poll result out: Twitterati reveals favorite contestant:

Pinkvilla carried out a poll on X and asked netizens about their favorite contestant among Ranvir Shorey, Armaan, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, and Shivani Kumari.

Ranvir got 82.1% votes, making him the favorite contestant of social media users. Sai Ketan Rao got 66. 3% votes, followed by Shivani Kumari getting 33.8% votes. Kritika Malik came second last in the list with 17.9% while Armaan Malik received 0 votes, which was shocking.

Take a look at the poll result below:

As Bigg Boss OTT 3 is nearing the finale week, it will be interesting to see who bids farewell to the show between Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari. Reportedly, when Anil Kapoor had asked the contestants about who would be the winner in the show, everyone rooted for Ranvir Shorey. Even the poll result, hints at him being the winner.

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3:

All the contestants are high on emotions as Bigg Boss OTT 3 will soon reach its conclusion. Ranvir, was earlier, given the power to save Armaan Malik. He did the same and then nominated, Vishal, Lovekesh, and Shivani. However, the actor earlier had a conversation with the Youtuber, and the Tiger 3 actor made a confession. He said that he was not interested in winning the trophy but wanted Rs 25 lakh which he needed the most.

Armaan on the other hand was also seen rooting for the actor, to take the Bigg Boss trophy home. Payal Malik's husband further made Konkona Sen Sharma's ex-husband realize that money would come with the trophy. However, as per a Times Of India report, Ranvir had said, "Trophy ka kya, mujhe achaar daalna hai (Will I make pickle out of the trophy?)" Time will tell who becomes the winner of this season.

