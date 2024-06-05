Actress Sriti Jha is currently busy playing the female lead in the TV series Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Apart from that, the actress also maintains an active presence on social media and updates fans about her personal and professional life.

Today, the actress dropped a photo that caught the attention of the netizens, and along with it, she dropped a thought-provoking caption. Read on to know what we are talking about.

Sriti Jha’s recent social media post

Just a few hours back, Sriti Jha dropped a picture of herself flaunting her curves. The actress kept her back toward the camera as she seemed to immerse herself in enjoying the breathtaking skyline of the city. The photo taken on a balcony shows Sriti’s curves as she wore a green saree with a wide back and sleeveless blouse. The picture became more beautiful as the Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actress decided to decorate her open hair with a gajra.

Check out the picture of Sriti Jha here:

Besides the picture, it’s the thought-provoking caption that she wrote. It reads, “Half agony half hope”. Food the unversed, the caption is a line from Jane Austen's novel, Persuasion.

Reaction of netizens

As soon as Sriti uploaded the photo, netizens flooded the comment section with their words of praise. One user wrote, “Evenn your back view is perfect!” Another commented, “You're so caring, Sriti. This post is for us. Thank you for acknowledging us and our feelings.” Actress Kishori Shahane wrote, “Wow,couldn’t visualise this… superb effect!”

Talking about Sriti Jha's career, the actress has carved an irreplaceable place in the industry. Her breakthrough role as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya not only made her a household name but also established her as one of the beloved celebrity couples alongside Shabir Ahluwalia. Sriti has showcased her versatility through various roles in shows like Jyoti, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, and reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Currently, she and Arjit Taneja take center stage as the main leads in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, a series that premiered on November 27. Sriti portrays the character of Amruta, while Arjit plays the role of Virat.

