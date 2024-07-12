‘Next time I will break that tripod’: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s Arjit Taneja slams content creators; Here’s WHY

Popular television actor Arjit Taneja maintains a strong social media presence, often sharing snippets of his personal and professional life. Known for his dedication to fitness, the actor has taken a strong stand against content creators and influencers who record videos in gyms without considering the privacy of other gym-goers.

In an Instagram story posted earlier today (July 12), the actor made it clear that he has had enough of this disruptive behavior. Let’s take a look at his post below.

Arjit Taneja’s post on content creators shooting in gyms

Arjit Taneja, a fitness freak, expressed his frustration in a blunt message. Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor said, "Dear Influencers/ content creators, please leave the freaking gym alone! Stop recording people without their consent even if they’re just passing by or in the background. Next time I will break that tripod. It’s annoying AF. Thanks!"

Check out Arjit Taneja’s post below

Taneja’s words reflect the growing concerns among many gym enthusiasts who find themselves unwillingly caught in the background of workout videos and social media posts. Many fellow fitness enthusiasts would share similar sentiments, as this problem has intensified with the increasing use of social media and the rise of influencers.

Arjit Taneja’s career

Meanwhile, talking about Arjit Taneja, the actor is now currently busy with his new show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, alongside Sriti Jha. They essay the roles of Virat and Amruta, respectively. Recently, Pratiksha Honmukhe also entered the serial as Virat’s ex-girlfriend.

Apart from Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Arjit Taneja has been in the industry for a long time and has worked in many popular TV shows, including Kumkum Bhagya, Zindagi Ke Mehek, Bahu Begum, and Kaleerien, among others. He was even part of many reality shows, including Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and MTV Splitsvilla 6.

Besides his stint in television, the actor has also worked on exciting projects in Bollywood, with Mr and Mrs Mahi being the latest one.

