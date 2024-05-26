Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of suicide

Nancy Tyagi made India proud with her impressive stint in the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The Fashion influencer is getting a lot of appreciation for her looks on the international platform. Who's who from the entertainment industry have been acknowledging the young designer.

However, things didn't come easy for Nancy as she had a life full of struggle. The talented influencer witnessed an extremely dark period in her life wherein she contemplated suicide.

Nancy Tyagi on considering suicide

Nancy Tyagi's rags-to-riches story is both disheartening and inspiring. The young fashion influencer faced poverty and struggle in her life owing to which she even considered suicide. Baring her heart in a podcast with Ranveer Alhabadia, Tyagi mentioned that because of poverty and seeing her mother struggle, she felt like ending her life.

When asked if she faced immense struggle before the age of 23, Nancy said, "Bahot sangarsh tha. Marne ka bhi aaya tha vichar. (There was a lot of struggle. I even thought about dying.)

She said, "Cheh, saath hazzar mey kya aata hai? Zehar hi aata hai. (How can one survive in six to seven thousand rupees? All you get is poison.)" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Take a look at Nancy Tyagi's beautiful look designed by herself:

She added that her mother worked in a factory wherein she used to leave the house in the morning and would return late in the evening while she and her brother would wait for their mother's return.

Fighting back tears, Tyagi added that in some instances, her mother had to do work for the night shift also because of the lockdown. It was physically tiring work that her mother did and it made her feel guilty to sit back at home and relax while her mother grinded at work. This made her feel like giving up on her life.

Nancy Tyagi on what kept her going

Furthermore, Nancy Tyagi added that making videos was her last resort. She started to record videos and post them online. Her brother, Mannu has been instrumental in getting her onto social media and explaining various intricacies of fashion designing and content creation. He guided her through and even made a major sacrifice.

Tyagi recalls facing a tough situation wherein the family had to pay her brother's fees and she also required a few stuff for her videos. Only one of the two things could be achieved with the finances and her brother gave up one year of his academics, only to support her.

Nancy Tyagi on designing outfits

Talking about getting an inclination towards designing outfits, Nancy mentioned that she never knew she had a flair for designing. However, she feels God gave her a hint as she would love to create dresses for her dolls during her childhood. She would use needle and thread to sew outfits for dolls and that's how she developed the sense of designing.

Nancy Tyagi on zeroing up on the viral pink outfit for the Cannes 2024 red carpet

Spilling important details about why she wore the heavy pink gown on the Cannes Film Festival 2024's red carpet, Nancy mentioned that she had strategized the same to grab attention. She stated that she wanted to wear a huge ensemble on the red carpet to turn heads and get as much coverage as possible.

She also added that her strategy worked wonders as she got a lot of mileage for the dress. She wore a saree as her second look which was also appreciated followed by a black outfit as her third outfit at Cannes 2024.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ Helplines: Aasra: +91-9820466726 and Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: India's Nancy Tyagi shares strategy behind opting for red carpet gown; know full story of VIRAL outfit