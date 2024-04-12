Aayush Sharma recalled his first memories of meeting Salman Khan even before he met Arpita Khan on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast recently. Aayush considers those meetings with Khan as ‘a part of destiny’ as they were destined to be one family in the future. His revelations will leave you stunned.

How was Aayush Sharma destined to meet Salman Khan?

Aayush Sharma made some interesting revelations on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, among which one is of him meeting Salman Khan before he even met his wife, Arpita Khan, as a random fan. He mentioned two instances where he met the actor and how destiny played its role.

Shedding light on the first instance, he shared that for the first time in his life, she saw such fandom for some celebrity when he heard that the Bigg Boss 17 host and Katrina Kaif were arriving for the promotions of their movie Yuvraaj at Delhi’s Mall Avenue. He mentioned that the public had broken fences to take a closer look at Khan. Mesmerized by his personality, Sharma realized what a perfect man Salman was!

Referring to his experience he said, “Salman bhai ka utna tha nahi us time pe, tha ki Katrina Kaif dikh jayegi (I was more inclined towards watching Katrina Kaif than Salman Khan at that time).”

But later, he got so engrossed by his personality that he forgot about Katrina.

Adding to that, he shared the most amazing moment where the Tiger 3 actor stopped and said, “Whatsup dude?” To which the Antim actor claimed was ‘destiny.’

Moving on to the second incident, he mentioned that after having lunch in a restaurant, while returning he took an auto-rickshaw on the way back to his home when the driver told him suddenly that the veteran actor was standing on the other side of the road in front of his gym.

He instantly thought of getting a picture clicked with him. The driver warned him that the Ek Tha Tiger actor is always in a bad mood, despite the warning, the 33-year-old actor decided to take the chance of asking for a picture thinking, “Khicha leta hun. Waise bhi naa bolenge to konsa mera article aane wala hai, ki isko na bol diya, mereko kya farak padta hai (Let’s get it clicked. It is not going to hurt anyone if he says no, it is not going to be published in an article. Who cares)!”

Continuing to that, he gathered the courage and went towards Khan and asked him. “Can I have a picture with you?” Acknowledging his request the Bigg Boss OTT 2 host responded, “Sure! Come.”

Concluding the same, the Ruslaan actor mentioned that, that picture is still with him and he told this story to his brother-in-law after the shooting of Antim.



Furthermore, the actor reminisced the memories from his first shot with Salman Khan when he looked into his eyes and realized that old Aayush would have never thought of sharing one frame with the superstar himself.

Thinking of the same, he went into his vanity and took his mother on the call, and asked her, “Mummy kya aapne kabhi socha tha ki apka beta ek din Salman Khan ke sath acting karega (Mother, have you ever thought of that one day my son will do acting with Salman Khan)?”

More about Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma debuted in Bollywood in the movie Loveyatri under Salman Khan’s production. Later, he was seen in the movie Antim where he essayed the role of a gangster alongside his brother-in-law. He will be seen next in his upcoming movie, Ruslaan.

For the unversed, the actor married Salman Khan’s younger sister Arpita Khan.

