Khatron Ke Khiladi: Call yourself fan of Rohit Shetty’s show? Take this ultimate Fear Factor QUIZ
Are you eagerly waiting for Rohit Shetty to return with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? The show will soon air on television. Meanwhile, take this quiz to test your knowledge of the show.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will soon return to television screens. The adventure-based reality show will see Rohit Shetty back as the super entertaining and motivating host and viewers cannot wait. The contestants of the upcoming season have already reached Romania for the shoot. The show is expected to go on air by the end of June or early July on Colors TV.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will feature a diverse range of brave contestants, including Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnani.
Before the show airs on television, let's test your knowledge of the show with the quiz. It involves interesting questions from all the previous seasons of Rohit Shetty's show. So, what are you waiting for? Let's test your knowledge.
Khhatron Ke Khiladi Quiz
