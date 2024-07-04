Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s Abhishek Kumar REACTS to Munawar Faruqui’s secret second wedding: ‘Maine usse bola…

Abhishek Kumar became the talk of the town after his stint on Bigg Boss 17. He went on to win praise for his honest gameplay and charming persona inside the house. Post his participation in the controversial reality show, the young actor took up another challenging stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Recently, Abhishek returned from Romania after finishing the shoot of KKK 14. During a brief interaction with the media, he responded to a query regarding his Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant, Munawar Faruqui’s second wedding with celebrity makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala. The duo secretly got married in May this year.

Abhishek Kumar reacts to Munawar Faruqui’s wedding

When asked about his equation with Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar shared that he had a word with him just a day before yesterday. He stated, “Puch raha tha journey ke baare mein. Maine usse bola bhabhi ko hi bolna (He was asking about the journey. I told him to tell my sister-in-law). It has been great. I never thought our bond would remain intact and turn out this good. We keep in touch and keep asking each other about our whereabouts.”

Abhishek was received by his parents at the airport. He flashed his bright smile while greeting them as well as the media. The Udaariyaan actor opened up on his experience on the adrenaline-pumping reality show.

Abhishek has consistently treated his fans with vlogs highlighting fun BTS moments from the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He also gave a glimpse of the injuries and scars he endured while performing the tasks.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will premiere on Colors TV and Jio Cinema soon. The first teaser of the show has already increased the curiosity among its ardent followers. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be reprising his role as a host once again.

The show has an interesting lineup of contestants which includes Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Ashish Mehrotraa, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrat Kaur Aluhwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot and Krishna Shroff.

