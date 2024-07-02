Krystle D’souza is one of the most popular actresses who never fails to captivate the audience with her impeccable style. Beyond her acting talents, she is known as a bold fashionista, continuously pushing boundaries with her fierce and stylish outfits.

Recently spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, the actress stole the show in a stunning mini skirt and shirt set. Krystle often shares glimpses from her life on social media with her fans and followers.

Krystle D’souza stuns in a mini skirt and shirt set

The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress was spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs in a mini skirt and shirt set. Known for pushing fashion boundaries, Krystle dazzled in a tropical plant print skirt set featuring a wrap design with a functional tie and back invisible zipper.

She paired the ensemble with trendy white sneakers, complementing her sleek, open hair and minimal makeup. Brown sunglasses added a touch of sophistication to her look, highlighting her natural beauty.

Other celebrities such as Tejasswi Prakash, Jasmin Bhasin, and Faisal Shaikh also made special appearances on the set of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment.

More about Krystle D’souza

Krystle D’souza has been a popular figure in television, starring in hit TV series like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, where she played the role of Jeevika Vadhera.

Her acting journey began with the 2007 show Kahe Naa Kahe, portraying Kinjal Pandey. Later, she entered the digital platform with the 2019 web series Fittrat, and in 2021, she marked her Bollywood debut in Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

About Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment is a comedy cooking show where six celebrity couples cook and crack jokes in a lively kitchen. It features Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek, Kasmera Shah, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair.

It premiered on June 1, 2024, airing on Colors TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM, and streaming on JioCinema.

