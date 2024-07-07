Nia Sharma, one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry, is currently entertaining audiences on Laughter Chefs and TV series Suhaagan Chudail. This fashionista effortlessly elevates her style game to new heights, making her truly one-of-a-kind.

Nia recently shared a series of pictures and video in a daring blue top, exuding hotness on her social media handle. Let's take a closer look at her outfit to see how the stylish actress crafted such a bold and fierce fashion statement.

Nia Sharma sets hearts racing with a stylish blue outfit

The Suhaagan Chudail actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a bunch of pictures in a stylish blue outfit. Nia Sharma’s stunning blue top had a halter neck with a deep and plunging cowl neckline, adding a layer of sultriness to her ensemble, the backless top fit the diva just like an impeccably perfect glove.

She styled her hair in a ponytail braid that beautifully flowed down her back, perfectly framing her face.

Meanwhile, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress opted for an oh-so-glam makeup look, featuring well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, shimmery pink eyeshadow, smoky black eyeliner, lightly blushed cheeks, and glossy pink lipstick. This makeup perfectly elevated and complemented her outfit.

Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “The wind was louder than the music last night. #saturdaynight.”

As soon as Nia uploaded the pictures on her social media handle, fans flooded the comment section with compliments. A fan wrote, “No one is hotter than you.” Another fan commented, “Looking always stunning.”

More about Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma began her career in 2010 with the show Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha. She gained popularity with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and continued her success with Jamai Raja.

Currently, Nia stars in the cooking and comedy show Laughter Chefs, where she is paired with Sudesh Lehri. Additionally, she plays Nishigandha in the supernatural drama Suhagan Chudail, which also features Debchandrima Singha Roy and Zayn Ibad Khan.

