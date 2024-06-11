Mannara Chopra wears powder blue ruffle dress and it's a perfect comfort-meets-elegance fit for girls' day out

Apart from her stint in Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra is known for her amazing fashion sense and impeccable style statement. Her wardrobe ranges from ethnic ensembles to elegant and tailored silhouettes.

Recently, she was spotted in the city, and since summer is still going on strong, her chic ruffle dress is definitely a stylish way to beat the heat. The actress' summer-ready ensemble proved that a seamless blend of comfort and style results in sheer elegance.

So, if you are wondering how Mannara Chopra pulled off the stylish look, we have got you covered! Let us decode the key elements of an outfit.

Mannara Chopra looked adorably cute in a powder blue dress

The ex-Bigg Boss 17 contestant was recently spotted and snapped in the city as she stepped out in a powder blue dress. Her outfit not only exuded elegance but also looked comfy. The elasticated waistband also cinched the piece at her waist. It allowed Mannara to flaunt her well-toned and enviable figure, giving us a reason to be obsessed with her dress.

The loose ruffle detailing added to its design and overall allure. The deep V-neck added a touch of sensuality and screamed all things fiery and sassy. Undeniably, the dress perfectly highlighted Mannara Chopra's youthful charm and trendy style. A flirty and feminine outfit like hers is just the perfect mood for a brunch date with your girlies!

Have a look at her look here:

About Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 17. During her stint on the show, she created headlines owing to her dynamics with Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande. On the show, she emerged as the second runner-up and gained immense popularity.

After coming out of the house, the actress appeared in a music video alongside Abhishek Kumar, who is currently busy with his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Most recently, Mannara was seen attending the birthday bash of Bigg Boss OTT 2's Manisha Rani. The two danced together and had a fun time at the party.

