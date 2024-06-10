Meet actor who worked with Shaheer Sheikh, appeared in Om Shanti Om and quit entertainment industry to work as a realtor

Many actors enter the showbiz world with their dreams of making it big. With their talent, passion, and perseverance, a few get to achieve what they planned for themselves, however, at times, fate has different plans. Many actors, after tasting stardom and fame, decide to go on a different path, thereby quitting the world of glitz and glamor.

Today's pick is beautiful actress Somya Seth who worked alongside Shaheer Sheikh in Star Plus' popular show Navya and had an impressive journey in the showbiz world, however, she has now relocated abroad and has quit acting.

Where does Somya Seth work now?

Somya Seth relocated to the United States after marrying Arun Kapoor. However, she parted ways with him and has a son named Ayden. The Navya actress found love again in beau Shubham Chuhadia and tied the knot with him last year in 2023.

In April 2021, Somya announced becoming a real estate agent. Along with playing the lead role in Navya: Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal alongside Shaheer Sheikh among others, she also appeared in Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om as a junior artist.

Take a look at Somya Seth's appearance in Om Shanti Om:

Somya Seth on becoming a businesswoman

Announcing her entry into the world of real estate, Somya shared a post on social media. She mentioned that she was inspired by her grandfather and father, revealing wanting to venture into starting her own business.

She wrote, "Growing up I have seen my grandfather and father run a business & always wanted to be a businesswoman. Real estate has allowed me to do just that. My curiosity has led to the exploration & knowledge about how homes are constructed and how location is the most important key in valuation of a home."

Somya Seth is currently happily married to Shubham and lives her life to the fullest with her family including her son Ayden. She was last seen as Queen Kaurwaki in Chakravartin Ashok Samrat opposite Mohit Raina.

