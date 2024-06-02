Bigg Boss 13's controversial contestant Madhuri Tuli is living it up and enjoying her break. The actress has been having a fun family time along with exploring different cities. Recently, Tuli was in Kerala and she shared a few beautiful pictures of the serenic beauty of the city. What grabbed the fans' attention was that she was being her real self and posted unfiltered pictures from her trip to the lands of coconut.

Madhurima Tuli's travel pictures

While social media is a place where people are obsessed with perfection and beauty, Madhurima Tuli's pictures screams of self-love and embracing the real you. Along with sharing the beauty of the city, Madhurima shared her unfiltered pictures, flaunting her imperfectly perfect skin. While actresses would go berserk with a pimple on their face, Tuli flaunted it as she embraced her real beauty and posted the no-make-up and no-filter pictures.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Madhurima wrote, "Goodmorning from Kerala.."

Take a look at the pictures shared by Madhurima Tuli from Kerala:

Fans appreciate Madhurima's beauty

Fans appreciated Tuli's carefree attitude and loved the realistic pictures that she shared. A user commented on her pictures with: "I love the no-makeup, no filter look." Another fan wrote, "Real Beauty", while a user complemented her writing, "Very beautiful morning Madhurima di.Looking Very beautiful di."

More about Madhurima Tuli

Madhurima Tuli rose to fame with her stint in Kumkum Bhagya, wherein she was cast opposite Shabir Ahluwalia. Her career spans from being a part of South movie industry to Bollywood and Telvision. She is known for her impressive stints in projects like Baby alongside Akshay Kumar, Avrodh, Nach Baliye 9, Bigg Boss 13, Chandrakanta, Naam Shabana, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 among others.



