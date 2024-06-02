Shaktimaan to Khichdi in the late 90s to early 2000s; top 9 nostalgic TV shows

Reliving the charm of classic TV series from the early 2000s is like uncovering treasures of nostalgia. From Shaka Laka Boom Boom to Khichdi, these shows were not just favorites among children but also captured the hearts of adults. Here's a curated collection of the top 10 beloved TV shows that will take you down memory lane to your youthful days.

These iconic TV shows were more than just entertainment; they were a part of our childhood memories. Each show had its unique charm, from the superhero adventures of Shaktimaan to the quirky humor of Khichdi. They not only entertained us but also taught valuable lessons and instilled values that resonated with both kids and elders. Even today, mentioning these shows brings smiles and fond memories of simpler times, making them timeless classics that will always hold a special place in our hearts.

1. Khichdi

An unmissable classic, Khichdi offered a delightful blend of entertainment and laughter for both children and adults alike. Centered around a Gujarati family and their quirky characters navigating everyday challenges in a unique manner, the show garnered immense love from the audience, leading to multiple seasons and subsequent movies based on its beloved plot.

2. Shaktimaan

Shaktimaan became India's beloved superhero, especially when the show returned to television during the lockdown, captivating audiences with its engaging plot. Actor Mukesh Khanna, in his dual roles as Shaktimaan and Gangadhar, not only left a lasting impact on viewers but also became a favorite among children.

1. Shaka Laka Boom Boom

Whether you admit it or not, this television series probably convinced you that a magical pencil could bring drawings to life, sparking many searches in nearby stationery stores. Running for about four years, the show centered around the escapades of its protagonist, Sanju, portrayed by actor Kinshuk Vaidya, providing endless entertainment for kids.

3. Son Pari

Just hearing the name might have you humming the catchy title track, 'Dekho aayi aayi aayi.. Sona son pari aayi….' This series whisked every 90s child away to the enchanting world of Frooti, the lead character, along with the fairy Son Pari and Altu. Running for a successful four years, it provided a magical dose of entertainment for all ages. The series featured Mrinal Kulkarni and Tanvi Hegde in lead roles.

4. Shararat

The catchy spell "Shring vling sarvling bhoot bhavishya vartaman badling'' had every kid attempting magic with a snap of their fingers. Jiya, played by Shruti Seth, navigated her chaotic college life while her mom (Poonam Narula) and grandmother (Farida Jalal) tried to set things right. This show, featuring popular actors like Karanvir Bohra and Simple Kaul, delivered a delightful dose of entertainment to its audience, including Aditi Shirwaikar Malik, Delnaaz Irani, and others.

5. Hatim

In this fantasy and action-packed drama, the central figure is Prince Hatim, portrayed by Rahil Azam, embarking on adventures to unravel the answers to seven questions, which empower him to vanquish all evils. Hatim not only provided a captivating dose of fantasy fiction but also imparted the values of promoting goodness and peace.

6. Karishma Kaa Karishma

A delightful drama series centered on a lifelike robot named Karishma (portrayed by Jhanak Shukla), who embodies the persona of a young girl, had children everywhere pleading with their parents for a robot just like her at home. The show drew inspiration from the American TV series Small Wonder.

8. Takeshi’s Castle

Takeshi’s Castle This Japanese game show, with commentary by the incomparable Jaaved Jaffrey, was a hilarious ride that left everyone in stitches. Despite its adventurous appearance, Jaffrey's comedic touch turned it into a comedy series.

9. M.A.D.

M.A.D. (Music Art and Dance) was not just another fictional or comedic show but a platform that encouraged children to explore their creativity. It served as an inspiration for many to delve into DIY (Do It Yourself) arts, including drawing, painting, sketching, dancing, singing, playing instruments, and more, all under the guidance of the show's host, Rob.

In summary, the iconic television programs from the late 90s and early 2000s not only provided entertainment but also had a profound influence on viewers across generations. Ranging from fantasy escapades to comedic brilliance and fostering creativity, each show contributed distinctiveness, forming treasured memories that endure in the hearts of audiences to date. Beyond mere amusement, these shows offered valuable insights and sparked imaginative endeavors, shaping an essential chapter of our nostalgic exploration of television's past.

