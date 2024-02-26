PICS: Bigg Boss 17’s Isha Malviya asks for Madhuri Dixit Nene, Suniel Shetty’s reaction on Dance Deewane 4 for THIS

Recently, former contestants of Bigg Boss 17 have been in the news for their appearances on the latest season of Dance Deewane 4. The Bigg Boss alumni attended to support their favorite contestants on the dance reality show. Isha Malviya, accompanied by Samarth Jurel, were there to cheer on Isha Sharma in the dance competition.

About Isha Malviya’s post

Isha Malviya graced a recent episode of Dance Deewane 4, looking stunning in a cute pink ball mini dress alongside her boyfriend Samarth Jurel. She shared photos with the show's judges, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty, on her social media, captioning, “isha__malviya @madhuridixitnene @suniel.shetty kaisa laga aap sab ko mera dance? (How did you all like my dance?) #dancedeewane #madhuridixit #sunilshetty #ishamalviya #ishafam”

Which contestant was Isha Malviya supporting?

Visibly excited, Isha Malviya visited the sets of Dance Deewane 4, eager to meet dance icon Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty. She was there to support Isha Sharma. After the standing ovation performance by Isha Sharma, Malviya couldn’t resist herself from hugging her and right after that she appreciated Sharma and Siddharth for their performance. Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit compared her performance with feathers, while Suniel Shetty calls the performance magical.

On stage, Malviya revealed their close connection from the early days of their careers, including sharing dance classes and the same dance teacher ‘Guruji.’ This revelation surprised everyone on set, leading to a request for Malviya to perform with Sharma. They delivered a beautifully synchronized contemporary dance on the song ‘Bhage Re Man.’ impressing the judges and audience alike. Thus, Malviya playfully sought the judges' opinions on her performance on social media.

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel discuss their relationship status

Following Samarth Jurel's dismissal of rumors as false via a social media comment, the couple made a public appearance on Dance Deewane 4 to support Isha Sharma. They also shared lighthearted moments while Malviya worked on her daily vlogs. Thereafter the couple has been sharing their reels on the social media platforms more oftenly. Besides Isha and Samarth, other Bigg Boss alumni like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Munawar Faruqui also visited Dance Deewane to show their support.

