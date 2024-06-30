Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, CID, and others: 10 Indian shows that ran for the longest times on TV

TV shows have been a staple for the Indian masses for ages. They fail to lose charm despite their repetitive content. People across the nation somehow manage to identify with the family dramas and comedies that television offers in abundance.

While nowadays, we witness serials wrapping up within a matter of months if they fail to register good numbers on TRP charts, some shows have been giving spectators a delightful watching experience for decades. Apart from these, we have seen many other television offerings that had a great run and remained on air for a record-breaking time before finally finding closure.

Here’s a look at the 10 longest-running Indian TV shows of all time.

1. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah premiered in 2008 on SAB TV. It is inspired by the humorous column Duniya Ne Undha Chashmah, written by the eminent Gujarati writer, Mr. Tarak Mehta. The sitcom revolves around the Gada family, which consists of businessman Jethalal Champaklal Gada, Jethalal's wife, Daya, and their son, Tipendra Gada. It depicts Gadas landing in various amusingly troubling situations as they deal with various members of their Gokuldham Co-operative Society.

The show features an ensemble cast that includes Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, and Mandar Chandwadkar, among others. It is authored and bankrolled by Asit Kumarr Modi under his banner, Neela Film Productions Private Limited.

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been reigning supreme on the TRP charts ever since its inception in 2009, and this is the sole reason that the family drama has sustained this long on TV. It began with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra playing the lead roles. The second generation saw Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan taking up the baton. The drama is currently in its fourth generation, with Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in the leading roles.

YRKKH has gained popularity for addressing various societal issues and marital problems in a subtle way. It is produced by Rajan Shahi under the auspices of Directors Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus.

3. CID

CID is the most appreciated crime detective show in the history of Indian television. It garnered so much admiration that it went on to entertain viewers for almost two decades.

The thriller series revolved around investigating and solving the mystery behind various complex criminal cases by a team of detectives belonging to the Crime Investigation Department in Mumbai. It was led by ACP Pradyuman, played by Shivaji Satyam. The other officers in the team consisted of Senior Inspectors Abhijeet (played by Aditya Srivastava), Daya (played by Dayanand Shetty), and Fredricks (played by Dinesh Phadnis), among others. The show went on air in 1998 on Sony TV and shut down in 2018.

CID is still praised for its unique concept, engaging storytelling, and memorable characters. It has several spin-offs and adaptations in various regional languages.

4. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi premiered in 2000 on Star Plus and wrapped up after running successfully for over eight years. The soap opera focused on the trials and tribulations of the Gujarati Virani family. Smriti Irani portrayed the legendary character of an ideal woman, Tulsi, in the show, which won several accolades throughout its run.

5. FIR

FIR was one of its one-of-a-kind shows, released in 2006 on SAB TV and concluded its run in 2015. The cop-based show was a situational comedy that revolved around a Haryanvi female police officer, Chandramukhi Chautala, and her three subordinates who solved various interesting cases. The central role was essayed by Kavita Kaushik.

6. Kasauti Zindagi Kay

Kasauti Zindagi Kay went on air in 2001 on Star Plus and went off air in 2008. It was centered around the various life stages of star-crossed lovers Prerna and Anurag, played by Shweta Tiwari and Cezzane Khan, respectively. The show gave the most iconic vamp, Komolika, aka Urvashi Dholakia, to Indian television.

7. Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya premiered its first episode in 2014 on Zee TV and is still surviving well in the strong competition. The love tale began with Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead. Presently, it is in the third generation, with Rachi Sharma and Abrar Qazi taking the story further.

8. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was released in 2013 on Star Plus and got shut down in 2019. The romantic drama by Ektaa Kapoor revolves around a middle-aged couple, Ishita and Raman, portrayed by Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel, navigating through various challenges in their married life.

9. Sasural Simar Ka

Sasural Simar Ka ran for almost seven years between 2011 and 2018. The show started off as a family drama focusing on the intertwined fate of two sisters- Simar and Roli, essayed by Dipika Kakar and Avika Gor, respectively. It eventually became a supernatural thriller with the protagonist turning into a mosquito for a special track.

10. Balika Vadhu

Balika Vadhu gained recognition for exploring the societal evil of child marriage that is persistent in some parts of the nation to date. It began with the story of Anandi, played by Avika Gor, who is married off at a young age. The thought-provoking show ran successfully from 2008 to 2016.

