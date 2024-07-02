Dalljiet Kaur says she is inspired by Hina Khan's positive attitude towards her stage three breast cancer diagnosis: 'Everything I'm going through feels small'

Dalljiet Kaur has been undergoing the most challenging phase of her life. However, during these tough times, she is seeking inspiration from Hina Khan's stage 3 breast cancer journey. For the unversed, the 41-year-old actress had decided to give love another chance, but her world came crumbling down after she alleged that her husband Nikhil Patel had an extramarital affair.



Dalljiet Kaur finds hope in Hina Khan's cancer story:

Dalljiet has been inspired by Hina Khan's battle with cancer. The YRKKH actress recently posted a motivational video from her first chemotherapy session and also revealed how she came to know about her breast cancer on the day she attended an award night. Soon, Dalljiet dropped a comment on her post.







She wrote, "Inspired by your spirit, Hina. Suddenly, everything I am going through seems so stupidly small. Yes, normalising the journey is very important. You have and always will be inspiring in so many ways. You will get perfectly fine and will be back to an award show accepting more such awards very soon."

Dalljiet Kaur's personal life:

The Sasural Genda Phool 2 actress got married to Nikhil Patel in March 2023. She had relocated to Kenya to be with him; however, it was in January 2024 that she returned to India with her son Jaydon. Allegedly, she kept quiet for many months; however, the Maa Shakti actress spoke about how her husband, Nikhil Patel, had denied their marriage. In a cryptic note penned in Hindi, Dallijet revealed that her clothes, chooda, and mandir—everything—have been in Kenya at her husband's house.



However, according to a report published by Hindustan Times, Nikhil had sent a legal notice to the C.I.D actress, requesting her to collect her belongings from Kenya. Dalljiet Kaur reportedly then approached a city court in Nairobi to file a case against her estranged husband. The former pair also unfollowed each other on social media and deleted their posts together.

Well, talking further about Dalljiet, she was earlier married to Shalin Bhanot, back in 2009. Reports state that the duo met on the sets of the TV show Kulavaddhu. They were blessed with Jaydon in 2014; however, sadly, in 2015, they opted for divorce.



