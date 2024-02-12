Hania Aamir is an incredibly stunning and gifted actress from Pakistan. She has appeared in several successful shows and has had the pleasure of working alongside renowned actors. Besides her exceptional acting abilities, Hania is admired for her charming and vibrant personality. Recently, she celebrated her birthday in a fabulous manner, surrounded by her dear friends.

Hania Aamir's birthday bash

Hania Aamir had an amazing time on her special day, as she decided to throw a cruise party filled with laughter and happiness. She took to her official Instagram account to share a bunch of pictures, giving us a sneak peek into her birthday celebration. With the beautiful waters of Karachi as the backdrop and her closest friends by her side, the famous Mere Humsafar actress made countless unforgettable memories.

The snapshots show Ahad Raza Mir, Aashir Wajahat, Yashma Gill, and many others, marking their presence at her star-studded birthday bash. The actress enjoyed grooving to songs and cutting the cake, celebrating the special moment. Apart from enjoying with her friends on the cruise, Hania also enjoyed jet skiing.

Have a look at the pictures:

Hania Aamir looked absolutely stunning in her choice of attire. She decided to go for a gorgeous off-white tulle top paired with wide-legged trousers. To keep her look simple yet stylish, she accessorized with statement earrings and a watch. Her sunglasses complemented her outfit perfectly. Hania not only looked beautiful, as she always does, but also radiated an air of elegance and innocence.

By keeping her short hair open, the actress appeared more graceful. Coming to her makeup, Hania's dewy makeup stole the spotlight. Soft blush, mascara-laden lashes, and light-colored lipstick spoke volumes. With the sun's golden glow, she appeared simply breathtaking. Undeniably,

Have a look at the video:

One of the major highlights of Hania Aamir's birthday celebrations was Ahad Raza Mir’s presence. He was dressed casually, wearing a floral printed shirt, and accessorized his look with classy sunglasses. The pictures shared by Hania show the actress wrapping her hand around the actor.

Hania Aamir is known for shows like Mere Humsafar, Ishqiya, Sang-e-Mah, and many more. Most recently, she was seen in Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, sharing screens with Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz.

