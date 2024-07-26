Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shivangi Khedkar on Elvish Yadav giving death threats to Sai Ketan Rao; 'Influencing people in mob-like nature'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of abusive language and death threats.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is nearing its grand finale creating huge anticipation. In the last few days, the show has witnessed several controversies, and one of them was the abusive fight between Lovekesh Kataria and Sai Ketan Rao. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Sai's rumored girlfriend, Shivangi Khedkar, talked about Elvish Yadav giving death threats to the Imlie actor. She also shared her opinions on Lovekesh's comment about Sai not being active in the show.

Shivangi Khedkar on Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sai Ketan Rao receiving death threats from Elvish Yadav

During a candid chat with us, Shivangi Khedkar said that she had been asked many times about the fight between Lovekesh Kataria and Sai Ketan Rao, but she did not pass any judgment because she wasn't in that situation. Explaining the Imlie actor's action of throwing a chair, Shivangi said that it was probably out of anger and not with the intention of hitting the YouTuber.

Khedkar added, "I've been getting a lot of messages. My number is apparently being shared, not on social media. I received a message saying that you should take hold of your boyfriend. So, that means there are people who are passing my number."

Talking about Elvish Yadav, she asserted, "I don't know what you're trying to teach people. You're influencing people in a mob-like nature where you are telling somebody to go on someone's profile and not write good things. They say 'Systum Hang Kar Denge.' As a public figure, you need to understand that we all have that baggage... You have to be mindful that you aren't degrading someone else. You're not just a YouTuber but a contestant of that show who understands what happens inside the house."

Shivangi Khedkar on Lovekesh Kataria's comment about Sai not being active in Bigg Boss OTT 3

In the same conversation, Shivangi addressed the allegations of Sai not playing actively as compared to the other contestants. To this, the Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali actress explained Ketan Rao is a person who doesn't talk unnecessarily. She further denied the fact that the actor had been influenced by Armaan Malik and rather called them good friends to each other.

