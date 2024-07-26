Anupamaa Written Update, July 26: Anupama is shocked to learn that Adhya is no longer alive

The episode begins with Anupama questioning Anuj if he recalls the time he was coming from the US to meet her while she was on her way to Mumbai to see him. Anupama tries to make Anuj recall the past by asking him about when he came back to India from the US and how he ended up in this condition.

Anupama also demands to know the whereabouts of her Choti. Anuj then reminisces about Aadhya ending their relationship and the subsequent accident he had. Anuj is rushed to the hospital. Ankush inquires about Anuj's condition.

The doctor informs them that Anuj had a severe accident, and though his life was saved, there is significant internal bleeding. At this point, the doctor cannot provide any further assurance and advises Ankush to pray. Later, Anuj asks Barkha about Aadhya's whereabouts.

Ankush is worried about Anuj, promises to take care of Anuj’s business

Barkha responds that the US Police are handling it and assures him that Aadhya will return eventually. Time is shown passing. Ankush reassures Anuj not to worry about the business and promises to take care of it. Anuj, however, is primarily concerned about Aadhya. Ankush explains that they currently have no information about Aadhya and asks Anuj to sign a project file, which he does.

Anuj longs for Aadhya, urging her to come back. Ankush and Barkha arrive, and Anuj asks if there is any news about Aadhya. Barkha reveals that the police found Aadhya's bag near a valley and discovered a dead body. Anuj refuses to believe anything has happened to Aadhya, but Ankush gently tells him that Aadhya is gone. Anuj is devastated. The flashback ends.

Anupama refuses to accept loss and is determined to reunite family

Anuj tells Anupama that Aadhya has gone very far. Anupama asks where she went, whether abroad or elsewhere, and questions why she left home. Anuj, in tears, reveals that Aadhya left him. Anupama inquires if Aadhya was angry with him and demands to know where their Choti is.

Anuj heartbreakingly says that Aadhya went to God. Shocked, Anupama refuses to believe anything has happened to her Choti, insisting that even if God himself said it, she wouldn't accept it, nor would she trust Ankush and Barkha. She reassures Anuj that Choti is alive and will return.

Anuj, moved and hopeful, calls out for Aadhya. Anupama tells him not to cry but to focus on getting well so they can search for her. Anuj asks what happened to him, and Anupama explains that he needs to gather strength to find their daughter, promising they will search for her together and stay united.

Anuj agrees but then suddenly asks Anupama what she is doing there and tells her to leave. Anupama assures him she won't come near but insists she can't lose him. She vows to bring both Anuj and Aadhya back, realizing that she must find them both.

Vanraj’s determination to convince Virani to get into a partnership

Vanraj meets with a builder named Virani, who stresses the importance of his time and gives Vanraj only two minutes to speak. Vanraj, valuing his own time as well, says he will need just one minute. He explains that he has been running a construction company for six months. Having done his research, Virani asks what benefits he would gain from partnering with Vanraj.

Vanraj responds that while he invests in hard work and time, both of them will share the credit for the work. Despite this, Virani gets up and declines to work with him. As Vanraj leaves, he assures Virani that he will soon bring him a significant deal, thinking to himself that he is already aware of this major opportunity.

Bala remembers his relationship with Kanchan and hopes to reunite

Indra notices Bala talking to a photo and inquires about the person in it. Bala shares his love story, explaining that due to his responsibilities, he couldn't marry Kanchan, who eventually left the city. Indra expresses hope that God will reunite Anuj and Anupama.

She then encourages Bala, saying that just as Anuj and Anupama meet again, he, too, will reunite with Kanchan. After she leaves, Bala reflects, saying that Indra reminds him of Kanchan, which is why he cares for her deeply.

Anupama feels excited upon knowing about Meenu’s arrival in India

Baa tells Kinjal about low water pressure from a leak and asks Sagar to fix it, but he says he's not a plumber. Baa insists he should handle it since it's a shared issue. Anupama arrives and informs Baa that Babuji is fine. Baa complains about getting updates from outsiders. Anupama suggests turning on her phone and mentions that Meenu is arriving soon.

Kinjal says Meenu, who completed her MBBS in Russia, is returning. Anupama is excited, but Baa warns her not to meet Meenu. Anupama insists she will meet Meenu since she raised her but will not chase her down. Sagar goes to pick up Meenakshi from the airport.

Anupama strongly believes that Adhya will come back to her and Anuj

Anupama is confident that Choti will return to her and Anuj and is determined to find her. She learns that Meenu is arriving today and acknowledges that, although Meenu is Dolly and Sanjay’s daughter, she is also like her own daughter.

Anupama fondly remembers how much Meenu used to love her but wonders if that affection has faded and whether Meenu will still come to see her as she did before. The episode ends here.

