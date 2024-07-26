Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Pandey's friend Sameeksha Sud on Armaan-Kritika Malik; 'They're not worth even a second of my thought'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is nearing its finale. While the contestants of the show have upped their games, their friends, fans, and family are also trying their best to support their loved ones. Pinkvilla got in touch with Sameeksha Sud, a renowned social media influencer who is Vishal Pandey's close friend.

In a chat, Sud spoke at length about Vishal's presence in the show and shared her pointed remarks about Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik.

Sameeksha Sud expresses displeasure on Armaan Malik-Kritika Malik's presence in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Pinkvilla got in touch with Vishal Pandey's friend Sameeksha Sud and asked her about two major controversies of Bigg Boss OTT 3. The recent being the leaked intimate video of Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik from the show.

Sameeksha said, "I don't want to comment anything about Armaan and Kritika and their family. They're not worthy of even a second of my thoughts to them. They're not worth my time. The only disappointment I have is from the Bigg Boss makers that I don't know how they're allowing all this on such a major streaming platform. That's the only concern; however, I hope they take mindful decisions in the future."

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

Sameeksha Sud on Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey's slap gate controversy

When asked about the usage of violence by Armaan Malik in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house as he slapped Vishal Pandey, Sameeksha Sud said, "Honestly, I don't watch Bigg Boss, and I don't know if previously such incidents happened or not, but talking about Armaan slapping Vishal, it is definitely not is a good light. It shouldn't have happened."

She added, "A lot of questions have arisen at the makers of the show as well as how they are normalizing it. I am just waiting for the finale and hoping that the makers make the right decision about the winner of the show."

Sameeksha Sud on Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey's friendship

Talking about Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey's friendship, Sameeksha Sud said, "I really like their bond. Their friendship seems genuine and organic. It's great to see that they became such thick friends on the show and have been there for each other."

More about Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey's slapgate controversy in Bigg Boss OTT 3

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Vishal Pandey praised the beauty of Armaan Malik's wife, Kritika Malik, into Lovekesh Kataria's ears and mentioned that he was guilty about the same. Armaan's first wife, Payal Malik, appeared on the show and exposed Pandey's comment, leaving Armaan and Kritika upset.

As Armaan confronted Vishal over his statement, the discussion took an intense turn. Armaan slapped Vishal, leaving everyone shocked. Despite breaking the biggest rule of the Bigg Boss house, the contestants, as well as the host, Anil Kapoor, mentioned that anybody would have reacted the same way if they were in Malik's position.

While Malik continued to stay in the Bigg Boss house, he was nominated for the entire season as a punishment for breaking the most important rule of the house.

This week, Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, and Shivani Kumari have been nominated for eviction.

