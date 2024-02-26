PICS: Raisinghani vs Raisinghani's Reem Sameer Shaikh writes heart-melting birthday post for THIS ex co-star

Tujhse Hai Raabta actress Reem Sameer Shaikh, who is now cast in the courtroom drama series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, has posted a heart-melting wish for her ex co-star on his birthday. In every show Reem has been a part of, she has established an excellent rapport with her co-actors, fostering a strong sense of friendship with them.

About Reem Sameer Shaikh's heart-melting post

The actress posted a birthday message for her dear friend and ex co-star from the Tujhse Hai Raabta series, Sehban Azim, on her Instagram. It seems Reem was busy with the shooting of the latest episode of Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, which made her late with her wish, but she made sure to post it. The onscreen couple's fans were eagerly waiting for Reem's birthday wish to Sehban, and fulfilling that, she writes, “Raabta never felt more real. Happy birthday you angelic soul. “ The caption is self-explanatory to describe their bond.

About Tujhse Hai Raabta days

Tujhse Hai Raabta tells the story of a stepmother and her daughter, delving into the complexities of their relationship. At first, the daughter struggles to accept her stepmother, but the stepmother's love and dedication never waver. ACP Malhar Rane, portrayed by Sehban Azim, plays a significant role in the narrative. Both actors share a strong bond, often seen enjoying each other's company on set. In an interview, Reem reveals that she, Sehban, and Zain Imam have a special friendship that extends beyond social media. Instead of sharing their bond online, they prefer to gather together and find amusement in the comments made about them on social media.

Reem Sameer Shaikh's work

The actress made her debut at the age of six with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, and after that she had roles in Me Aajji Aur Sahib and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She further grabbed audiences' attention in the famous serial Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. Later she worked in serials such as Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, showcasing her versatility across various characters and narratives throughout her acting career. Apart from television, she portrayed Malala Yousafzai in her biopic Gul Makai. Currently, she is working in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani.

