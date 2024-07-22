Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most beloved couples in the television industry. They tied the knot on February 22, 2018, and after five years of marriage, welcomed their son, Ruhaan, in 2023, marking a new chapter in their lives as parents. The actress recently shared a heartwarming video with her son, Ruhaan.

Dipika Kakar shares adorable moments with son Ruhaan

Taking it to her Instagram handle, the Sasural Simar Ka actress posted an adorable video with her son. The video features Dipika capturing sweet selfies with Ruhaan, both mother and son laughing and enjoying their time together. In the clip, the actress was seen capturing sweet moments with Ruhaan, including selfies filled with laughter.

She captioned the post, “Meri jaan. (My soul).” From goofy pictures to lovely videos, the post was heartwarming and reflected the bond between mother and son.

As soon as Dipika Kakar uploaded the pictures on her social media handle, fans flooded the comments with affection, praising the mother-son duo. Dipika’s husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, also reacted with hearts, while fans expressed their admiration for the touching video.

A fan wrote, “I just love the bond & endless love between you two & really wish & pray that this mother-son unconditional love just grows and strengthens even more ever after.” Another fan commented, “Cuteness overloaded.”

More about Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Since welcoming their baby, Dipika has taken a break from work to focus on full-time motherhood and enjoy every moment with her little one. Shoaib and Dipika met and fell in love while shooting for Sasural Simar Ka. They dated for many years before finally getting married in February 2018.

On the work front, Dipika, known for her roles in several popular TV shows, has been out of the spotlight for a while. Meanwhile, Shoaib recently participated in a dancing reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, where he secured the position of first runner-up.

