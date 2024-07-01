Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta crushes over THIS K-drama actor; Check out

Munmun Dutta became a household name after playing Babita Ji on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Besides entertaining the viewers with her fans with her effortless portrayal on the sitcom, the actress keeps them intrigued through social media posts. She never shies away from speaking what is on her mind on the digital platform.

Recently, Munmun dropped a video featuring her favorite Korean actor and confessed to having a crush on him.

Munmun Dutta lovestruck with THESE Korean actors

Taking to her Instagram stories, Munmun Dutta posted a clip from the popular fantasy rom-com show, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, commonly called Goblin. The snippet from a fan page showcases original sound track of the mega hit with lead actor Gong Yoo in it. The text with it reads, “POV: It’s 2024 and you still can’t get over this ost.”

Alongside the video, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress revealed that she can never get over Yoo. She penned, “Never ever getting over this. Uff!!! This guy (red-heart emoji).”

Take a look at Munmun’s latest story:

The series has attained the status of cult-classic among K-drama fans. It narrates a love tale between a goblin and a woman who overcome every obstacle to be together.

Before this, Munmun had opened up on her fondness for Korean dramas and disclosed having a crush on both Goblin stars, Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-Wook.

About Munmun Dutta

Munmun Dutta’s acting career began with Hum Sab Baraati in 2004. She has been sweeping everyone off their feet with her role of Babita Krishnan Iyer in Asit Kumarr Modi’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever since the show went on air in 2008.

Her charming personality and fine acting skills are loved by the masses. Munmun’s on screen chemistry with Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal is undoubtedly one of the major highlights of the show.

Personally, the actress is a globetrotter. Her travel escapades and adventures are always filled with thrill. She frequently uploads stylish pictures and relatable reels on her account. Her love for K-industry dramas has unveiled the fact that she loves to explore different cultures in the world of television.

