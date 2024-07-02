Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly and Nishi Saxena pose for heartfelt photo on sets; see BTS from wedding sequence

The daily soap Anupamaa has imparted a lot of popularity to the actors associated with it. Nishi Saxena, who plays the role of Dimple aka Dimpy in the show, has also earned a genuine fan base since her appearance on the drama series. Through her social media posts, she often gives a sneak peek into her equation with co-stars of Anupama.

Recently, Nishi uploaded a delightful click with her on-screen mother-in-law, Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly.

Nishi Saxena drops a heartwarming photo with Rupali Ganguly

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Nishi Saxena shared a BTS photo featuring her with co-actress Rupali Ganguly. The two are all decked up in traditional wear as the show is currently depicting Dimpy’s wedding track.

While Nishi is slaying in her ruby red-colored lehenga and contrasting jewelry, Rupali is looking gorgeous in a wine-hued saree with intricate gold embroidery.

In the caption space, the actress simply penned, “Anupama ki Dimpy! (heart hands and red-heart emoji) #AnuDi.”

Here’s a look at Nishi Saxena’s Instagram post:

Anupamaa’s current storyline

Presently, the show revolves around Dimpy’s marriage with Titu played by Kunwar Amar. While Vanraj is hell-bent on stopping the ceremony and not letting Dimpy tie the knot with Titu, Anupama is determined to ruin Vanraj’s evil plans. She and her friend, Devika, are watching his actions closely. Amidst all this, Titu is trying to reveal something dreadful from his past to Dimpy but is unable to talk to her.

Meanwhile, Shruti’s involvement in defaming Anupama has also been unveiled in front of everyone. Post this, she took an exit from Anuj’s life and decided to just maintain a friendly bond with him. Shruti urged Anupama to unite with Anuj before taking a leave.

About Anupamaa

Anupamaa premiered in July 2020. It is a remake of the Bengali series, Sreemoyee. The daily soap features Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. Besides her, it stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma in pivotal roles.

The show, which has performed consistently well on the ratings chart ever since its inception, is backed by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under their banner Director’s Kut Productions. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 10:00 pm on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

