Anupamaa Written Episode Update, July 2: Vanraj introduces Sushma as Titu’s mother

Sushma questions Vanraj's motives for bringing her to the Shah household. He stops her from leaving and discloses that Titu is not an orphan, introducing Sushma as Titu’s mother to the rest of the family. Despite this revelation, Sushma does not acknowledge Titu as her son, creating an atmosphere of tension.

Vanraj insists that Sushma attend Titu’s wedding, but she refuses to accept it. The situation becomes increasingly tense as Anupama questions why Titu kept Sushma a secret. In response, Vanraj urges Titu to speak honestly about the matter. Titu confesses that he had intended to be honest with Dimple but he couldn’t do so.

This admission further complicates the already fraught situation, leaving the Shah family in a state of confusion and concern.

Vanraj exposes Titu's Secret, plots to ruin Dimple's wedding

Vanraj remains determined to prove that Titu is deceiving them. Despite these accusations, Titu firmly refutes Vanraj's claims. Anupama steps in, urging Titu to reveal the truth about Sushma’s involvement.

Sushma steps forward to defend Titu, admitting that she had asked him to keep her identity a secret from the Shah family. Leela accuses Titu of lying, while Anupama pleads with Vanraj to allow Titu and Sushma a chance to explain themselves.

In a fit of anger and frustration, Vanraj curses Titu, lamenting that his bad luck has begun. In a shocking twist, Vanraj confesses that he had been gathering evidence against Titu to sabotage Dimple’s wedding. This revelation leaves the Shah family in turmoil, as Vanraj's true motives come to light and the tension within the household reaches a boiling point. The situation becomes even more complicated as everyone grapples with the implications of Vanraj's actions and the secrets that have been revealed.

Vanraj exposes Titu's secret: Shocking revelations about his mother's past

Hasmukh insists that Vanraj be completely honest. Vanraj reveals Titu’s criminal history, which enrages Titu. Anupama urges Vanraj to disclose everything, prompting Vanraj to drop a bombshell: Sushma has been in prison for the past 15 years. He presents evidence to support his claim, leaving Anupama and the rest of the family in shock and speechless.

Vanraj informs the Shahs that Titu’s father has passed away and reveals that Sushma, who has been imprisoned for 15 years, was responsible for his death. Titu confirms Vanraj’s statement and defends his mother, while Sushma pleads with Vanraj not to blame Titu.

The tension in the room is palpable as the family processes these revelations, and Anupama questions how they will move forward from this shocking truth.

Vanraj's fury erupts as Titu reveals his mother's past

Vanraj confronts Titu about hiding the truth and cancels Dimple and Titu’s wedding. He defends Sushma's innocence and demands respect for her, leading to a physical altercation with Titu.

Anuj and Anupama intervene swiftly, with Hasmukh stepping in to admonish Vanraj. Anupama then encourages Titu to clarify his stance to Dimple, who listens as Titu reveals that his father was not righteous and had attempted harm, prompting Sushma to act in defense.

Vanraj doubts Titu, Dimple makes a bold decision

Despite Sushma's admiration for Titu's bravery and her heartfelt apology on his behalf, Vanraj remains skeptical and distrustful of Titu's words. He insists that both Titu and Sushma should leave, despite Sushma's pleas to spare Titu from punishment. Anupama urges Dimple to make a decision regarding Titu. To everyone's surprise, Dimple makes a bold choice. Stay tuned to find out what decision Dimpy has made.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar

