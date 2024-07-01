Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE: Sukirti Kandpal aka Shruti on her exit track; 'According to me it has concluded'

Star Plus show Anupamaa recently witnessed a high-voltage drama with Shruti's conspiracy against Anupama being exposed in front of Anuj and the entire Shah family. Ahead of the twist, Shruti left a letter for Anuj and decided to return to the USA, thereby marking the track's apparent closure. Pinkvilla got in touch with actress Sukirti Kandpal and asked her about the recent track of the show, fans' feedback, future plans, and more.

Sukirti Kanpal on the recent track of Anupamaa

When asked about the recent track of Anupamaa, Sukirti Kandpal who played Shruti in the show said, "The current track of the show is basically a mix of all the emotions of love, jealousy, insecurity, and how it all plays out. According to me, it's very beautiful how it shows we are all humans. It's a humanizing one, in my opinion."

When asked about her open-ended exit from the show, she said, "As of now according to me the track has concluded."

Take a look at Sukirti Kandpal's glimpses from the sets of Anupamaa:

Sukirti Kandpal on feedback from fans

Talking about the feedback from fans, the Dill Mill Gayye actress said, "Well, I get a lot of fan feedback; a lot of them want to know how I maintain myself, how I keep my hair, my skin. They're fond of my makeup, and my dressing sense which is quite surprising because even I don't notice all this about myself. They also really like my nails, which I take as a compliment.

She added, "And then of course some of them are not so pleasing but that's ok I think if you want to please everybody you should sell ice cream not be an actor (smiles)."

Sukirti Kandpal on working with the cast and crew of Anupamaa

Speaking about the cast and crew Sukirti Kandpal said, "I think everybody on the set is quite welcoming; from the crew to the cast, they don't make you feel uncomfortable and I had a good time working with all of them."

Talking about her future projects, she added, "I hope to be part of some nice projects in the future. Of course, I can't predict it but my acting skills allow me to be part of the best and that's what I'm looking forward to."

Anupamaa's current track

After Shruti's exit from Anuj's life in Anupamaa, the viewers will witness a major twist with Anuj finally expressing his love to Anupamaa. It will be exciting to see if Anuj and Anupamaa will begin their life together again or not.

Drama in Titu and Dimpy's wedding

Pinkvilla exclusively reported about an upcoming drama in Anupamaa wherein a major twist is set to take place at Titu and Dimpy's wedding. The entire family will be elated with the duo's wedding. As they take pheras, amidst the wedding, an old woman arrives at the wedding venue. Titu rushes to meet the old woman and it will be revealed that the woman is none other than Titu's mother.

Vanraj and Titu's major showdown

Furthermore, Vanraj will lash out at Titu for hiding the truth behind her mother, he will call him out for trying to fool the innocent family. It will also be revealed that Titu's mother was behind bars on charges of her husband's murder. Vanraj will thrash Titu for hiding the truth from the family.



