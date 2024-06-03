Telugu actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, aka Balayya's viral video of pushing actress Anjali on the stage during the trailer launch event of Gangs of Godavari, sparked outrage among netizens. Several condemned his behavior, and Balayya faced backlash. Reacting to the viral video, Ridhi Dogra took to social media and shared her thoughts. The reaction depicted her disappointment in the incident.

When it comes to becoming vocal about relevant issues, Ridhi never steps back from putting forth her opinions on the same. Since she maintains an active social media presence, her take on Nandamuri Balakrishna's viral video did not go unnoticed by her fans.

Ridhi Dogra on Balayya pushing actress Anjali

On June 2, Ridhi Dogra took to her Instagram story and re-shared a video of the incident. Expressing her disappointment, the actress wrote, "THE MILLIONTH TIME A WOMAN HAS LAUGHED OFF AN OVERGROWN MAN CHILD. COZ THE WORLD IS CONSTRUCTED TO ACCOMMODATE EVERY NONSENSE A MAN DOES. ESP THOSE IN POWER POSITIONS. WHICH IS MOSTLY ALL MEN, NO MATTER WHICH STRATA THEY BELONG TO."

Commenting upon Anjali's way of handling the situation, Ridhi added, "IF SHE HAD INSTEAD BEEN STERN SHE WOULD'VE INSTANTLY BEEN 'TROLLED' FOR BEING CRAZY." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Have a look at her reaction here:

Advertisement

What happened between NBK and actress Anjali?

For the uninitiated, the makers of Gangs of Godavari held a special trailer launch event. The stellar cast of the film graced the event, and Nandamuri Balakrishna also marked his presence. Meanwhile, a video surfaced on the internet showing the actor pushing Anjali as he arrived on stage. It appeared that NBK asked the actress to shift a little on stage but later gave a sudden push.

Anjali was about to fall. However, another actress, Neha Shetty, held her. Initially, Anjali was shocked at NBK's behavior, but later, she laughed it off. On the other hand, Nandamuri had a serious expression throughout.

About Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra is one of the best-known figures in the entertainment industry. She is known for television shows such as Savitri, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, and Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, among others. Eventually, Dogra ventured into films and web series. The actress did notable work in Asur and Jawan.

ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta reacts to viral video of Nandamuri Balakrishna pushing Anjali; condemns behavior as 'ridiculous'