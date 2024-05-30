Popular television actor Nakuul Mehta is best known for always being vocal about things that matter to him. He often takes to social media to share his opinions on ongoing debates. In his latest tweet, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor shared his thoughts on the viral video of Telugu actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya that sparked outrage among netizens.

Find out how Nakuul Mehta reacted

A few hours back on May 30th, Nakuul Mehta took to X and shared the video of Nandamuri Balakrishna pushing actor Anjali on stage at a recent event. Sharing the video, he wrote how everyone present on the stage acted like everything was normal. His tweet reads, “Not one person expressed their discomfort. Not one. Ridiculous behaviour by the gent.”

Read Nakuul Mehta’s tweet here:

Reacting to Nakuul Mehta’s tweet, one user wrote, “Gent???” To this, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor replied, “My apologies.”

About the incident

In a video doing the rounds on X, Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is a Telugu superstar and a member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly can be seen on the stage at a promotional event for the upcoming Telugu film Gangs of Godavari. As he comes on stage, he gestures for actors Neha Shetty and Anjali to step aside. Then he pushes Anjali, almost making her tumble and fall.

Anjali is initially shocked, but later laughs it off, with Neha holding her hand. They both share a laugh, while Nandamuri maintains a serious expression and continues to scold her.

Nandamuri’s action got praises and hoots from the audience present there, but it didn’t sit well with the netizens. The internet is filled with reactions of netizens who are appalled by his behavior. Many of them called this behavior 'pathetic.' Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also reposted the video on X and wrote, “Who is this scumbag?” Actress Mahhi Vij also reported the clip and wrote, "So bad!"

