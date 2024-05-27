Sayli Salunkhe has impressed viewers with her stint on shows like Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, among others. The actress is currently seen in the Sony TV show Pukaar Dil SE Dil Tak.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sayli spoke about her love for acting and the fact that she was offered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss twice.

Sayli Salunkhe on turning down Bigg Boss offer for THIS reason

While most of them enter the showbiz world as they're attracted to the glitz and glamor of the industry, Sayli Salunkhe is among the few people who are here for the love of the craft. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sayli mentioned that she thrives on being known for her craft, not her personal life. She mentioned that she prefers delivering good scenes, working hard, and sleeping peacefully.

She said, "I don't like my personal life being discussed out in the open. I am very true to myself and like to keep my personal and professional lives separate. I was offered Bigg Boss twice, but I turned it down because I am not a Bigg Boss material. I would love to participate in a dance-based or stunt-based reality show."

Take a look at Sayli Salunkhe's Instagram post from Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak sets here:

Advertisement

Sayli Salunkhe further added, "I think I can't contribute to the show. I'd end up crying in the first few episodes and wouldn't give any content to the show. I wondered why was I even offered the show in the first place."

Sayli Salunkhe on maintaining the dignity of her family that her parents upheld till now

When asked about not wanting her name attached to controversies and safeguarding her personal life, the Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress said, "I am here in this industry because my parents trusted me. I come from a humble background and don't want my parents to face judgments of people because of me. If they trusted my dreams and supported me in entering the industry, it would be my prerogative to maintain their dignity."

She added, "If personal lives are discussed, a celebrity's parent and family get affected a lot. While parents wouldn't complain, they might go through an emotional turmoil hearing judgments about their children in media or through relatives, and I don't want my parents to ever be in that situation."

Advertisement

Sayli Salunkhe on actors sharing their personal lives to connect with fans

The Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai actress emphasized the choice of whether an actor should share or not share about their personal lives. She said, "There's a myth that every actor should talk about their personal lives to remain relevant among fans and gain a fan following. However, I don't believe in that. I don't like my personal life being discussed, and I'm very vocal about the same.

She added, "They say a celebrity might not get a great fan following if they refuse to share their day-to-day personal life updates. I'd say I am very content with the amount of admirers I have. I can't follow the herd to achieve more fan-following. I trust my craft and hard work more than anything. I would love for people to talk about my shows and my performances."

Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak also features Abhishek Nigam and Anushka Merchande.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si fame Sayli Salunkhe feels grateful to be part of THIS show which framed her career; DEETS