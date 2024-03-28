Shark Tank India 3 not only keeps the viewers hooked with the interesting pitches and business ideas but also the Sharks make interesting revelations and share impactful insights. Also, it’s the occasional fun banter between them that also makes the show interesting. In one of the recent episodes, Anupam Mittal teased Ritesh Agarwal for not knowing how many diapers an infant needs daily. He joked that Ritesh won’t return for the next season after this.

Pitchers of diaper company introduce their business

Subhi Bafna from Delhi was the first pitcher of the day on Shark Tank India 3. The pitcher introduces the brand and claims that their diapers are made from organic, certified bamboo which makes these diapers extra absorbent, super soft, and hypoallergenic. They also add that their band is India’s first diaper which is also eco-friendly.

Watch the promo of the episode here:

After the pitcher introduces the brand, Anupam Mittal points out changes in the font style of the logo and says that her vision is thoughtful, but not the logo. The pitcher accepts that there's a printing mistake. As she apologises, Ritesh comes to her rescue and says, "Koi baat nahi hota rehta hai (No worries, it happens)." However, Anupam says it shouldn't happen in the brand business.

Further, the pitcher shares that their products have a certificate from a renowned lab in Germany, which is most trusted for giving certificates in allergy tests. Next, the pitcher shows the samples and asks her to give Ritesh Agarwal a few extra as he is a new father.

The sharks praised the product, and the look and found it extra smooth and the quality was also great. Ritesh asked the pitcher how many times a kid requires his diaper to be changed.

The Shaks burst into laughter healing his question and they tell him. "Ab pata chalega (now you’ll know.) " Surbhi explains that a baby needs 8-10 diapers a day depending on how many times the baby poops.

Seeing Ritesh in shock, Anupam teases him and says, "Shark Tank season 4 mein shayad ye nahi aa paayenge. (Probably he won’t return for Shark Tank season 4)."

As everyone laughed, Ritesh shared that he and his wife had initially agreed to share the responsibilities, but he hadn't anticipated the frequency with which he would need to do so.

Talking about the deal, the Sharks find the product pricing on the high side and also the market size of the product to be very limited. Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Amit Jain back out. Ritesh, Anupam and Aman sealed the deal with an offer Rs 1 crore for 4 percent equity, which the pitcher accepts.

Shark Tank India 3 steams on Sony LIV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM.

