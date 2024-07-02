Radhika Gupta, Shark Tank India judge and the MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, is one of the most humble Sharks on the show. She is also recognized as a leading figure in the investment sector.

Radhika recently spoke about how Shark Tank India impacts her life and the younger generation as well. Her views highlighted why she has been a successful businesswoman who balances her personal and professional life.

Radhika Gupta discusses the role of Shark Tank India in financial literacy

The Shark Tank India judge took to her Instagram handle and shared an insightful video of how Shark Tank India is influencing both her life and the younger generation.

Radhika Gupta mentioned that even 8-10-year-old children now watch Shark Tank, and those who previously watched saas-bahu dramas have also turned to Shark Tank because it simplifies the concept of business.

She continued, “Ye bahut acchi cheeze hai, ye hindustan ki economy ke liye. Aaj ka baccha equity or debt jaise shabd sun ke bada ho raha hai. (This is a very good thing for India's economy. Today's children are growing up hearing terms like equity and debt.)”

She said that they think it's very glamorous to invest in these startups. She also gets questions about how to do it. The entrepreneur believes that kind of investing is for a very evolved investor because when you invest in startups, it can be very risky. A lot of these companies can go to zero. For example, if she makes 10 investments, maybe 1 will make a lot of money, but 9 will not make any money.

Speaking about her experience on Shark Tank India, “Shark Tank for me was going to a business school, not on campus but from the ground of India. If there were a business school for young India, it would be Shark Tank.”

Accompanying the post, she wrote in the caption, “I started learning about equity, debt and business concepts in college first. Today on my travels, I meet kids who are using these words… talking business at the age of 8, a lot of it inspired by Shark Tank India. These kids are growing up in, building in, and investing in a different India.”

More about Radhika Gupta

Radhika Gupta secured degrees in finance and business administration from prestigious institutions which later became the pillars of her massive success. Her career journey underscores a deep-seated passion for financial markets and entrepreneurship, solidifying her position as a notable figure in the industry.

