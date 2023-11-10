10 Unforgettable movie dialogues of Deepika Padukone; from Om Shanti Om to Chennai Express

Deepika Padukone is one of the leading actresses in the Bollywood industry. She made her debut in Bollywood with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om alongside Shah Rukh Khan. On November 9, 2023, the film marked 16 years of release. Deepika marked a niche for herself with films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Cocktail, and many more. Let's have a look at 10 of the best dialogues by the actress from her different movies that are unforgettable.

10 unforgettable movie dialogues of Deepika Padukone

1. "Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat tum kya jaano Ramesh Babu"

In Om Shanti Om, Om (played by Shah Rukh Khan) is in love with Shantipriya (played by Deepika Padukone), a popular film actress. He often expresses his love for her in front of her film poster and dreams of meeting her. The two were killed by the latter's beau, Mukesh Mehra (Arjun Rampal) after which Om reincarnates to avenge the killer of Shantipriya.

Movie- Om Shanti Om (2007)

Om Shanti Om (2007) Writer- Farah Khan

Farah Khan Presented by- Deepika Padukone

2. "Jis jhoot se kisi ka ghar basta hai … woh jhoot, jhoot nahi hota"

Housefull follows a man, known as misfortune, who seems to have no choice but to end his life. Then he meets a beautiful woman, but as it turns out, this woman may bring him the worst fate he's ever experienced.

Movie- Housefull (2010)

Housefull (2010) Writer- Sajid Nadiadwala, Sajid Khan, Anvita Dutt

Sajid Nadiadwala, Sajid Khan, Anvita Dutt Presented by- Deepika Padukone

3. "Yaadein Mithai ki dabbe ki Tarah hoti hai..Ek Baar Khula to Sirf Ek tukda Nahi Kha Paoge." "Jitna bhi try karo Bunny, life mein kuch na kuch toh chootega hi. Toh jaha ho wahin ka mazaa lete hai."

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani revolves around the lives of four young individuals: Kabir Thapar, popularly known as Bunny, Naina, Avi, and Aditi. These youngsters find themselves at different stages of their lives that are crucial for defining their future. To add some excitement to their lives, Bunny, Avi, and Aditi plan a thrilling trek to the mountains of Manali. Naina joins them later, and this is the first time she experiences something as adventurous as this. The movie is all about how their lives change during this journey and the challenges they face along the way.

Movie- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) Writer- Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal

Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal Presented by- Deepika Padukone

4. "Besharam Badtameez Khudgarz hota hai..Par Pyar toh aise hi hota hai"

The story of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela follows Ram and Leela who are unable to be together because of the 500-year battle between their families, Rajadi and Sanera despite their love for one another. They both have to make a sacrifice in the end.

Movie- Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013) Writer- Sanjay Leela Bhansali, William Shakespeare, Siddharth-Garima

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, William Shakespeare, Siddharth-Garima Presented by- Deepika Padukone

5. "Acha … kahan se khareedi aaisi bokwaas dictionary?"

In Chennai Express, Rahul, a young man, travels to Rameshwaram to immerse his late grandfather's ashes. However, when he assists Meena, a runaway bride, in boarding a train, he faces the wrath of her criminal family.

Movie- Chennai Express (2013)

Chennai Express (2013) Writer- K. Subhash, Yunus Sajawal, Robin Bhatt

K. Subhash, Yunus Sajawal, Robin Bhatt Presented by- Deepika Padukone

6. "Mujhe aaise mard bahut pasand hai … jinke baare mein main yeh nahi samajh paati … ki woh tezz zyada hai yah good looking"

The story of Race 2 follows in Turkey where Ranvir befriends Armaan, a millionaire gangster. When he learns that his girlfriend is responsible for his wife's death, he quickly turns on him and plots revenge.

Movie- Race 2 (2013)

Race 2 (2013) Writer- Kiran Kotrial

Kiran Kotrial Presented by- Deepika Padukone

7. "Haaro toh haaro … par izzat mat utaaro"

Happy New Year combines comedy, action, and dance with underlying themes of friendship and unity. It showcases the growth of the characters, their personal motivations, and their determination to overcome obstacles as they work together to achieve their goals.

Movie- Happy New Year (2014)

Happy New Year (2014) Writer- Farah Khan, Althea Kaushal

Farah Khan, Althea Kaushal Presented by- Deepika Padukone

8. "Yodha hoon, thokar patthar se lage tab bhi haath talvaar pe hi jaata hai"

Bajirao Mastani is a portrayal of the love story between the Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife Mastani. Bajirao (played by Ranveer Singh) is a successful and ambitious Maratha leader who is known for his military skills and strategic tactics. He is married to Kashibai (played by Priyanka Chopra), whom he loves deeply, but is drawn towards Mastani (played by Deepika Padukone), a beautiful and courageous warrior princess.

Movie- Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Bajirao Mastani (2015) Writer- Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Nagnath S. Inamdar, Mallika Dutt

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Nagnath S. Inamdar, Mallika Dutt Presented by- Deepika Padukone

9. "Maybe this is the way forward. Isi ko log development bolte hai. But apni roots agar ukhar do, toh kya bachega? You know what I mean!"

Despite their different views and arguments over insignificant concerns, Piku, an architect, and her aging but negative father Bhaskor Banerjee become closer as a result of their road trip to Kolkata.

Movie- Piku (2015)

Piku (2015) Writer- Juhi Chaturvedi

Juhi Chaturvedi Presented by- Deepika Padukone

10. "Ek din mujhe pata chala tha ki Santa Claus nahi hota. Bahot bura laga tha, par kya karein hota nahi hai, yeh love, soulmates, Aisa kuch nahi hota"

Tamasha begins with a robotic introduction of the main character Ved Vardhan Sahni, played by Ranbir Kapoor, on stage. The story then shifts to Ved's childhood, where he develops a deep love for stories that have a profound impact on his life and eventually start affecting his corporate career. To break free from his mundane life, Ved decides to go to Corsica, where he meets Tara Maheshwari, played by Deepika Padukone.

Movie- Tamasha (2015)

Tamasha (2015) Writer- Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Presented by- Deepika Padukone

