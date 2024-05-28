Shruti Sharma is known for her performances in TV shows like Gathbandhan and Namak Issk Ka among others. The actress was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Shruti Sharma, who portrays Saima in Heeramandi, shared how her father gave her an ultimatum of two years to prove herself in the industry. Shruti opened up about the challenges of moving beyond the TV artist label, her preparation for the role of Saima, and more.

From TV Stardom to Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Shruti shared that she doesn’t view life in terms of milestones, wondering "What's next?" Instead, she stays ready for good opportunities, being very selective about the content she works on. Regardless of the medium or language, she will seize a good opportunity whenever it comes. The actress emphasized that she gives her all to every project, including her latest Heeramandi, putting in 200% effort.

While speaking about her way of seeing things the talented actress recalled, "If you are an actor, medium doesn't matter, but in our industry, it matters somewhere. A lot of people, they say like, oh, she's from TV. I don't know why this perception is there that, oh, they categorize you as a television artist. But trust me, television teaches you a lot. And I think that was the only challenge which I faced."

Speaking about the challenges, Shruti Sharma said that while it wasn't a major challenge, she did feel the need to convince people that if you're a good actor, the medium doesn't matter. There is no difference between television acting and other types of acting. Sometimes actors, directors, and writers create this perceived difference, but it's within our control to break that notion. Today, audiences want to see genuine acting. Otherwise, she loved every bit of working on Heeramandi and playing Saima.

Shruti Sharma’s father's ultimatum and family support

Regarding family support, she expressed that her brother has consistently been her pillar of strength, stating, "He is my backbone." When she voiced her desire to pursue opportunities in Mumbai and give herself a chance in the industry, her brother and mother wholeheartedly supported her decision.

However, Shruti’s father, while supportive, was understandably reserved about sending her alone to Mumbai, given her lack of experience living independently. He was also concerned about her safety in the city and the industry. Despite his initial reservations, her family stood by her decision.

The Heeramandi actress revealed that she didn't directly try to convince her father. Instead, it was her brother and mother who took on that responsibility while she focused on her creative projects. In the meantime, She wrote and directed a play in Lucknow, which showcased her talents.

However, her father laid down a condition that if she didn't find success within that time frame, she would have to return and consider marriage. Accepting his terms, she embarked on her journey with determination. She said, “He respects the fact that I've fulfilled his dream of becoming an actor and I'm working in a respectful and good way with all their conditions.”

Shruti Sharma opens up on preparation for her role as Saima

When asked about her preparations for the role of Saima, the actress disclosed that she immersed herself in classical music training for six months. Saima's innate talent for singing required her voice to be perfectly pitched and melodious. To achieve this, she diligently practiced to ensure her dialogues were delivered with precise pitch, tempo, and tone.

Additionally, she focused on refining her diction by reading aloud daily, aiming to match the refined speech style of the era portrayed in the series. She said, “There was thehrav in their language so I tried to maintain that, these were the things which I did.”

When discussing her Urdu diction for Heeramandi, she attributed her proficiency to her upbringing in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, where Hindi was the major language. Her family's command over Hindi, especially her mother's expertise in the language, contributed to her own linguistic abilities.

This background facilitated her portrayal of Saima's character, whose primary language is Hindi. Despite having limited exposure to Urdu herself, Shruti found comfort in her natural fluency, allowing her to fully play the role without any apprehension. She expressed confidence in her ability to handle the language required for the role, as her upbringing had already equipped her with the necessary skills.

More about Shruti Sharma

For those unversed, Shruti Sharma started her journey in the entertainment industry as a contestant on the reality show India's Next Superstars. Subsequently, she transitioned to acting and made her debut in the TV series Gathbandhan. She has been a part of several projects such as Namak Issk Ka, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, and Nazar, among others.

Meanwhile, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar delves into themes of revenge, power dynamics, love, and liberation. The series features a stellar cast including Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Jason Shah, and Indresh Malik in pivotal roles. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

