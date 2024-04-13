Earlier today, Mannara Chopra shared an emotional video that portrayed her companionship with her sister Mitali Handa, along with a heartwarming message wishing the latter a happy birthday. The actress called Mitali her ‘backbone,’ defining her supportive nature. The video made fans recall the strong bond that the Chopra sisters shared.

Mannara Chopra’s warm wishes on Mitali Handa’s birthday

Watching siblings fight is old; these Chopra sisters believe in giving siblings goals, as they always stand strong for each other. Recently, Mannara Chopra, on her sister Mitali Handa’s birthday, shared a video that contains all the beautiful moments of the duo, which comes along with a sugary birthday note where Mannara penned down her emotions for her favorite one.

In the caption, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant appreciated Mitali for her supportive nature and further showed her gratitude towards her for being a ‘backbone’ as she wrote, “Happy Birthday to our #Dora @mitalihandaofficial Love you sister, you are the backbone of our family. Your love, care, and endless support means the world to us as a family. God bless you always.”

Acknowledging her sister’s love-filled wish, Mitali replied, “Indeed we r each other’s backbone for life (evil eye) @memannara.”

This amazing birthday wish made by the Zid actress for her sister reminded fans of their strong bond, as one of them wrote, “This Barbie and Dora ( sister bond ) so pure heart touching infinity....@mitalihandaofficial Happy birthday.”

The other one, mesmerized by the sisterhood, wrote, “The best thing about having a sister is that u always have a friend.” Whereas the others wished health and prosperity on her birthday.

About Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra has been making headlines ever since she came out of the Bigg Boss 17 house. Initially, she did a romantic music album with Abhishek Kumar, with whom she claimed to be sharing a mutual Punjabi vibe. Later, the actress was seen hanging out with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, with whom she ended her terms on a bad note inside the house. Also, in the show, the actress was seen developing a liking for Bigg Boss 17’s winner, Munawar Faruqui. Her fans adore her due to her cheerful nature and big, kind heart.

