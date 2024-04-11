The Great Indian Kapil Show team promises to deliver a fun-filled episode as special guests will be appearing in the upcoming episode. Diljit Dosanjh- the king of swag, Parineeti Chopra- the queen of sass, and the maestro himself- Imtiaz Ali will be seen weaving a magical ride of entertainment in The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Did you know how Diljit Dosanjh got the role of Chamkila?

The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show pledges to be an absolute blast with the cast of Chamkila. From hilarious anecdotes to behind-the-scenes stories, there's no telling what surprises are in store in the upcoming episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Talking about the idea of casting Diljit Dosanjh as Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali shares, "Shah Rukh Khan once told me that Diljit Dosanjh is the best actor in the country. I feel that if Diljit paaji had refused to do this film, then we could have never made it. So, we were very lucky. We couldn’t have asked for a better cast than this, both are extremely good. Parineeti is an actor, singer, and someone who was immediately ready to put on 15 kilograms for her character. It was nice and comforting."

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show's upcoming episode's promo here-

About Amar Singh Chamkila:

Amar Singh Chamkila stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. The movie is the untold true story of one of the greatest singers of Punjab, Amar Singh Chamkila. He was one the greatest singers of his time who also etched his name in history as one of the highest record-selling artists of Punjab. While he was born as Dhanni Ram, the artist and performer became popular by his stage name Chamkila which means one that glitters in Punjabi. The film is set to release on Netflix on April 12.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show:

After much wait, The Great Indian Kapil Show is finally back with a power-packed team on Netflix. The show features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. It premiered on 30th March 2024 with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as their first guests. The second set of guests of the show were Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. The fresh episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show will air at 8 PM every Saturday.

