Who doesn't know Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa? The influence of the show and her amazing acting prowess has made her a renowned actress in the world of entertainment. From her spectacular dialogue delivery to her expressions, she is currently ruling the Television industry with her talent. However, not only her talent but her down-to-heart nature and unfiltered personality are also one of the reasons why fans love her.

Rupali Ganguly's sweet gesture:

Recently, Rupali Ganguly traveled to Delhi and was spotted at Mumbai airport as she returned to the city. While the paparazzi were busy clicking her, what caught our attention was her heartwarming and welcoming gesture for her fans. At the airport, while Rupali was walking towards the exit, several fans arrived to click selfies with her.

Here, we can see the Anupamaa actresses patiently waiting for each fan to click selfies and is all smiles as she poses along with them. From women to teenagers and men, all grabbed the opportunity to click a picture with the talented star. Speaking about her airport look, keeping it simple as always, Rupali draped a beautiful gorgeous red saree as she returned to the city. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Watch Rupali Ganguly's video here-

Advertisement

It has been more than 3 years now that Rupali Ganguly has been entertaining the fans by playing the role of Anupamaa. Portraying this powerful and inspiring character, the actress has garnered massive attention from across the nation. Apart from Rupali, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Nishi Saxena, Nidhi Shah, and more in key roles.

Speaking about Rupali Ganguly's personal life, the actress is married to Ashwin K Verma. The couple has a son named, Rudransh.

About Rupali Ganguly's professional life before Anupamaa:

Before Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly starred in several hit shows and gained a massive fan following. She made her Television debut in 2000 with a show titled Sukanya. From playing Sukanya to essaying the celebrated character Monisha Sarabhai, fans still cherish her previous characters.

Also, Rupali worked in several fictional and non-fictional shows like Sanjivani, Bhabhi, Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, and more.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, May 22: Anuj is unable to communicate Aadhya's wish to Anupama; Kinjal gets suspicious about Toshu