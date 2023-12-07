Who is Monaz Mevawalla? All about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s new Roshan Singh Sodhi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed several replacements in its cast members. Whether Tapu or Anjali Taarak Mehta, the show is not new to such changes. The most recent change in the sitcom turns out to be Monaz Mevawalla coming on board to play Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi after Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal controversially exited the show.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal opened up about the replacement and wished Monaz Mevawalla for a well-deserved fame and recognition. Now, since Monaz is all set to essay Mrs. Roshan In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, here are a few details about the actress that you should know.

Who is Mona Mevawalla?

An actress by profession, Monaz has appeared in a couple of TV shows. She was born on December 26, 1985, to Firdaus Mevawalla and Asha Firdaus Mevawalla. While the former was an actor known for his appearance in several films, including Kasoor, Monaz's mother worked at the Central Bank of India.

The actress also has a younger brother, Rajeshwar. Speaking of her education, Monaz attended Jai Hind College, Mumbai. For her further studies, the 37-year-old went to Gujarat Law Society, Ahmedabad. Besides her academic qualification, Monaz also focused on training herself as a salsa dancer. As per Stars Unfolded, she learned dancing skills upon her admission to Shiamak Davar Dance Academy.

Pet lover

Monaz Mevawalla is passionate about acting, but who makes her days worth living is her pet dog. She keeps posting his pictures on social media, expressing love and admiration for his cute little partner. On October 9, 2023, the actress celebrated his 5th birthday and penned a lovely message for her 'Dino,' Sharing a video celebrating her pet dog's special day, Monaz shared how he became a big boy now.

Have a look at the post:

Besides this, Monaz Mevawalla also drops a few banter videos featuring Dino. However, her posts about his cute partner show her unconditional love towards him.

Fitness freak

When scrolling down Monaz Mewavalla's social media account, you will definitely come across her fitness videos giving motivation to others. The actress is a gym enthusiast and is dedicated to maintaining a fit physique and staying in shape even in her 30s.

Have a look at one of her fitness video:

Career front

When talking about Monaz Mevawalla's career, the actress has been in the television industry for years. She marked her presence in shows like Meet Mila De Rabba, Rishton Ki Dor, Ardhangini, Jhilmil Sitaaron Ka Aangan Hoga, and many more. Moniz shared a video on her social media this year on February 5, which compiled most of the roles she did on-screen.

Sharing a throwback picture from the sitcom Yess Boss, the actress wrote, "Working stills from 15 years ago wow.. what a memory and what a show! I truly have been lucky and blessed to have worked with the best of people,right in the beginning of my career .. #blessed “Yes Boss” on sab tv." Monaz also worked in the episodic roles in Savdhaan India. Currently, she will be seen opposite Balvinder Singh Suri in Asit Modi's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal on Monaz Mevawalla playing Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi

When Pinkvilla contacted Jennifer, the actress called Monaz a beautiful and very talented girl. The former hopes that the latter gets her well-deserved fame and recognition, as she has been in the industry before her but didn't get recognized.

So, this was all about Monaz Mevawalla. Further, Sab TV has dropped a new promo teasing the return of Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Look at the promo here:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.