Why Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar refused to participate in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Find out

Bigg Boss 17’s first runner-up Abhishek Kumar was in the headlines because of his upcoming projects post the conclusion of the biggest reality show in January. The contestant impressed the audience with his strong game-play strategies. Abhishek Kumar was the first candidate selected by Rohit Shetty for his daring show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, since he won the stunt-based task.

Why Abhishek Kumar refused the offer of Kharton Ke Khiladi 14?

According to Times Now/Telly Talk, Bigg Boss 17’s runner-up Abhishek Kumar who was in the headlines for joining KKK has finally cleared the confusion by refusing the offer. Speaking of the reason for his denial, it is very simple, ‘fear.’ Because he is scared he is going to pass up the opportunity of appearing in this adventurous reality show. Also, many times on Bigg Boss, he had mentioned that he is claustrophobic and skips using the lift and takes stairs instead.

Abhishek’s reaction to receiving the proposal of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Just like every year, KKK host Rohit Shetty entered the Bigg Boss house to pick the most deserving candidate for his daring show. The filmmaker entered the Bigg Boss 17 house to pick one name and give that person the golden opportunity to be the first participant in that game. He gave a stunt-based task to the top five contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kuma, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mahashetty. Impressed by Abhishek’s mental and physical strength, Rohit Shetty offered him the proposal of joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 as a contestant.

The Udaariyaan actor was initially hesitant when offered a spot on KKK14 during the biggest reality show on national television. Although he didn't decline right away, he has now decided to turn down the thrilling adventure of KKK.

According to the sources of Times Now/Telly Talk, Abhishek was honored to be offered KKK14 but he was not quite ready to face his fears on national television.

Bigg Boss 17’s contestants' opinion on joining KKK14

Bigg Boss 17’s winner Munawar Faruqui also managed to win Rohit Shetty’s heart with his stunts. Whereas, Mannara opened up about her desire to co-host Khatron Ke Khiladi with Rohit Shetty. Over the years Bigg Boss has given many deserving contestants to KKK including Tejaswi Prakash, Rubina Dilaik, Gauhar Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Manveer Gurjar, and many more. Recently the Udaariyaan actor was seen in a music video Saanware opposite Mannara Chopra.