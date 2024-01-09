Baekhyun’s Beautiful in EXO Next Door to On the Road in Hyena; PICK your favorite K-drama OST by EXO member

EXO’s Baekhyun is one of the most prominent musicians in South Korea. Apart from his group activities, the singer has established himself as a brilliant solo artist with a vast discography. Fans are also crazy about Baekhyun’s infectious humor and adorable personality. But particularly, his charisma as a singer sets him apart from the other EXO members. He possesses a unique voice quality and it is quite evident from his live performances that he can effortlessly touch the high notes.

Known for his wide vocal range and emotive power, Baekhyun has lent his voice to multiple K-drama OSTs. Let’s take a look at a few of the best K-drama OSTs sung by the EXO member and vote for your favorite one!

Baekhyun released his first K-drama OST Beautiful for EXO Next Door

Baekhyun’s first-ever soundtrack for a K-drama was titled Beautiful. It was the main theme song of a web drama called EXO Next Door (2015). The show featured the original group members playing fictionalized versions of themselves, including Chanyeol, D.O., Baekhyun, and Sehun in the main cast and other mates, Kai, Suho, Xiumin, Lay, Chen, and Tao in the cameo appearance.

Advertisement

In 2015, Beautiful Song became the first web drama soundtrack to top various digital charts, such as digital music charts like Melon, Genie, and Naver Music, among others. This was just the beginning of his forthcoming music journey as a solo artist. Since then, he has contributed to several series, enhancing the scenes with his mesmerizing voice.

Baekhyun recorded Every Second for Record of Youth, Hello for Dr. Romantic 3 and more

2020 was a remarkable year for Baekhyun as he showcased his excellent vocal abilities in four popular series, namely, Do You Like Brahms?, Record of Youth, Hyena, and Dr. Romantic 2.

Baekhyun sang a track, Happy, for the musical drama titled Do You Like Brahms? featuring actors Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin. The song is about a man’s sincere love confession and combines the sounds of acoustic guitar and cello.

Baekhyun created another musical masterpiece titled Every Second for Park Bo Gum-starrer romance drama Record of Youth. The song sheds light on the plot of the drama as the lyrics perfectly convey the emotions of youngsters who embark on a difficult journey of self-discovery to build their successful careers.

For the legal drama Hyena, he recorded a tender ballad titled On the Road. It expresses how an individual hopes that their significant other will acknowledge their feelings someday.

Moreover, Baekhung’s warm voice captured the essence of the famous franchise, Dr Romantic, in his passionate songs, including My Love in second season and Hello in third season. In 2021, the singer serenaded the audience with two new tracks, namely U and Is It Me? for the fantasy drama Doom at Your Service (2021) and the historical series Lovers of the Red Sky (2021) respectively.

Take the poll given below and choose your favorite K-drama OST sung by Baekhyun!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXO’s Baekhyun to host 2024 fan meet SNACK PARTY; unveils vibrant poster with full schedule