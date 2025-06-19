Lionel Messi’s net worth in 2025: Everything you need to know about the football genius

Lionel Messi doesn’t just dominate on the field—he has built one of the most powerful personal brands in sports history. As of mid-2025, the Argentine star’s net worth sits at over USD 500 million, and not solely from his Inter Miami salary.

Endorsements, hotel chains, fashion labels, and a handful of smart equity plays have turned Messi into a global business heavyweight. Here’s how the boy from Rosario turned his football magic into a continually expanding fortune.

A salary fit for an MLS king

Messi’s move to Inter Miami was more about scoring goals in sunny Florida. The deal reportedly includes a USD 20.4 million annual payout, performance bonuses, and a stake in the club’s future ownership. That echoes David Beckham’s game-changing LA Galaxy entry back in 2007.

While Miami funds his current salary, it was Barcelona that initially built his financial empire. Over two decades at FC Barcelona, Messi earned more than USD 1.2 billion in gross income, including a staggering USD 674 million final contract, according to reports.

How endorsements impacted the numbers

Messi’s endorsement portfolio is extraordinary. As per reports, the football legend has a lifetime deal with two brands. His other deals include several major names. Together, these partnerships generate between USD 60 and USD 70 million annually, not including a USD 25 million deal with Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector. That deal only requires him to make the occasional appearance within the country and some social media posts, making full use of his global influence without demanding much time.

Hotels, homes, and the Messi Store

Messi’s investments extend into real estate, including a USD 10 million waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale and a USD 5 million condo in Miami’s Porsche Design Tower. He also owns boutique hotels in Mallorca, Andorra, and Ibiza.

This hotel line, MiM Hotels, and his personal fashion label, The Messi Store, are thriving businesses. Add to that his drink brand, Más+ by Messi, and the late-2024 launched media outfit 525 Rosario, and you see an entrepreneurial empire well beyond football.

The Leo Messi Foundation

Behind the business, Messi is also a committed philanthropist. Through the Leo Messi Foundation, he has donated to hospitals, backed education projects, and continued work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

He also sponsors a few youth football clubs in Argentina, including Rosario Central, Newell’s, and Boca Junior. His football skills built his name. But in the end, it was his vision, shrewd deals, and ownership stakes that have made Lionel Messi one of the richest athletes alive in 2025.

Messi’s final net worth

According to Forbes, Messi’s annual earnings sit at USD 135 million. However, this does not seem to include his other business ventures and assets. Other reports, including those from Prestige and Trade Brains, suggest the footballer’s estimated 2025 net worth is actually somewhere between USD 650 million to 850 million.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms, including Forbes and more. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

