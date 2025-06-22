Weekly Top Korean News: BTS hints at 2026 comeback, THE BOYZ removes Ju Haknyeon, V and Jungkook prep for new projects, more

This week in K-entertainment brought a storm of headlines, from legal battles and shocking admissions to potential collaborations and long-awaited reunions. Former THE BOYZ member Ju Haknyeon has challenged his agency’s claims about his exit. Meanwhile, BTS’ V teased a mysterious project that has fans screaming Squid Game. And Jungkook might just be cooking up another hit with DJ Snake. Also, ex-NCT Taeil admitted to serious charges, and BTS’ comeback timeline remains unclear. Read on to get all the deets.

Ju claims forced exit from THE BOYZ

Ju Haknyeon, former member of THE BOYZ, has broken his silence to share his version of the events surrounding his sudden departure from the group. In a detailed Instagram post, he claimed he never agreed to terminate his contract with ONE HUNDRED and called the agency’s decision one-sided. He also denied any involvement in “illegal activity.”

He rejected reports that linked him to such allegations following his meeting with former Japanese actress Asuka Kirara. Ju expressed emotional distress over being branded unfairly and announced plans for legal action against media outlets spreading false claims. He vowed to fight for accountability. Meanwhile, ONE HUNDRED has responded, stating that Ju is distorting facts and insisting their decision was based on valid grounds.

Is BTS’ V joining Squid Game 3?

BTS’ V, also known as Kim Taehyung, recently held a Weverse livestream where he hinted at a mysterious new project he’s been working on since his military discharge. Though he downplayed its importance, fans believe it could be something major, possibly a cameo in Squid Game Season 3.

Theories gained momentum due to his past appearance in a Squid Game costume and his friendships with lead actors Lee Jung Jae and Im Siwan. Others suspect a solo music release or even a brand launch might be on the horizon. For now, fans eagerly await V’s next move, hoping to see ‘actor Taehyung’ return to screens in a big way.

Jungkook x DJ Snake: New collab soon?

On June 16, BTS’ Jungkook was spotted heading to the U.S. It sparked buzz among fans, especially after French DJ and producer DJ Snake revealed he’s also in New York. Their unexpected overlap fueled speculation of a second collaboration, following their 2023 track Please Don’t Change from Jungkook’s debut album GOLDEN.

DJ Snake’s interaction with fans online, including liking a tweet about Jungkook being in NYC, added to the excitement. While nothing is confirmed, fans believe they might be working on a new track or planning a surprise performance. Many also speculate Jungkook’s second solo album or world tour could be in the works ahead of BTS’ full reunion in 2026.

Ex-NCT’s Taeil admits to charges

Former NCT member Moon Taeil is facing serious legal consequences after admitting to misconduct involving an intoxicated foreign woman, alongside two others. During the first trial on June 18, all three defendants confessed to the charges. The prosecution has demanded a 7-year prison sentence for each, citing KakaoTalk messages that suggested the act was premeditated.

These messages included discussions about moving the victim and preventing her from falling asleep. The victim’s side has also requested a 10-year employment ban for Taeil. While the defense claimed the crime was unintentional and highlighted Taeil’s surrender and settlement with the victim, the court is expected to deliver its final verdict on July 10, 2025.

BTS comeback in 2026?

BTS has officially completed military service as a full group, with SUGA being the last member discharged on June 21. And recently, a report from The Korea Herald claimed BTS was planning a full-group comeback in March 2026. It cites insiders who detailed a mid-March album release aligned with other HYBE group schedules.

It was also alleged that BELIFT LAB’s ENHYPEN had shifted their release to January to avoid overlapping with BTS. However, BIGHIT MUSIC has stepped in to clarify the rumors. In a statement, the agency stated that no final decision has been made regarding BTS’ comeback timeline. They dismissed the comeback reports as unconfirmed. Fans continue to await official updates.

NewJeans loses appeal

In a significant setback for NewJeans, the Seoul High Court has rejected the group’s appeal to lift restrictions on independent activities outside of ADOR. The decision upholds a previous injunction that grants ADOR full control over NewJeans’ promotions, music production, and collaborations.

It effectively banned the group from operating under their NJZ brand without agency approval. The legal dispute stems from broken trust between the members and ADOR, with the girls' side confirming reconciliation is no longer possible. The next court hearing over their exclusive contract dispute is set for July 24, 2025.

