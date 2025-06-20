EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to start Galwan from July end in Ladakh; To sport a lean look with crew cut

Salman Khan is in the prep mode for his next with director Apoorva Lakhia. According to reliable sources, Salman Khan is opting for a lean look in his next film, which is set against the backdrop of the 2020-Galwan Valley conflict. “The film is based on the best-selling novel, India’s Most Fearless and features Salman Khan as an army officer. Taking a break from his usual diet, Salman is following a tight regime and is hitting the gym to acquire a lean physique,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informed that Salman Khan will sport a crew cut in the film, and is presently working on himself, before hitting the sets of the film. “The idea is to do a look test sometime in early July, which could be used to announce the film. While the pre-production work is going on in full swing, the makers are intending to take the film on floors in July 2025. The first schedule kicks off in Ladakh, for about 25 days, followed by a marathon stint at a studio in Mumbai. A lot of action sequences will be shot at real locations in Ladakh, followed by the extension shots at a studio in Mumbai. Salman has allotted bulk dates to the film, and the team intends to call it a wrap by November 2025,” the source added.

The casting for Galwan is underway, and the makers are looking to cast credible names to play key parts of the film. “Apart from Salman, there are three key characters in the film, and the casting for same is underway. The team has auditioned for the roles, and have decided to cast none of the in-house talents from the camp. The idea is to pad up the film with credible names, and the same is underway silently at SKF,” the source shared.

After the Apoorva Lakhia directorial, Salman Khan is almost certain to reunite with his Bajrangi Bhaijaan director, Kabir Khan on an original feature film. “Kabir Khan and Salman Khan have mutually agreed on a subject, and Kabir is silently working towards developing the same. If everything goes well, Salman and Kabir will reunite towards the end of this year. At the moment, there is a 90 percent possibility for this film to be a follow-up to Galwan,” the source informed, and concluded, “The initial discussions for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 are also underway, but Salman and Kabir are clear on doing a standalone feature film, before venturing into the responsibility of a sequel to their 2015 cult.”

