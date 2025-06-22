Who is Lekha Washington? Everything you need to know about Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan's model-actor girlfriend

Imran Khan recently attended 'mamu' Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par premiere along with his plus one, Lekha Washington. The two posed for the camera and looked absolutely adorable. Social media has been buzzing since then, and people are enquiring about Imran's new ladylove. Here's everything you would want to know about Lekha Washington.

Who is Lekha Washington?

Born on April 30, 1984, to a father of mixed ancestry—Burmese, Italian, and Punjabi —and a Maharashtrian mother, Lekha spent most of her childhood in Tamil Nadu, which is why she identifies herself as a South Indian. Her primary language is English, although she is also well-versed in Marathi due to her mother's background.

Lekha did her schooling and higher education in Chennai, including a degree in Fine Arts. She later attended the National Institute of Design to pursue a course in Lifestyle Product Design and then re-applied to enroll in the Film and Video Communication course. She created three short films during her studies, which were titled Spoonerism, Catch 22, and Sunn.

Lekha Washington's career

Lekha is an actor who started with modelling and worked as a music video jockey at SS Music. The actress predominantly worked in South Indian movies and was first seen in a brief role in a song in the 1999-released film Kadhalar Dhinam. She was not even credited for this role. She further starred in Yuva and Unnale Unnale, but had no significant role.

Washington got her breakthrough role in the 2008 Tamil movie Jayamkondaan. She later featured in the Telugu multi-starrer Vedam and Pushkar-Gayatri's comedy film, Va. The actress later made a cameo appearance in the Hindi movie Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, where she was seen as a friend to Imran Khan's character. She was last seen in Dynamite, a 2015 Telugu movie.

Lekha Washington's relationship with Imran Khan

The model-actor is currently in a relationship with Imran Khan. According to reports, Lekha and Imran have been dating for over five years. In an earlier podcast, Aamir Khan's nephew revealed that he has been in a relationship with his girlfriend Lekha since 2020 and mentioned that they are planning to move in together into an apartment.

For the uninitiated, Imran Khan parted ways with Avantika Malik in 2019, after being married for over eight years. The two share a daughter, Imara.

