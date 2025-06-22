28 Years Later Box Office: Danny Boyle's zombie horror film collects Rs 1.35 crore in 3 days

After Final Destination: Bloodlines had ended its run, the Indian audience got another horror film from Hollywood in the form of Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later. This Zombie film was released in theaters on June 20, 2025. This much-awaited 3rd installment of the 28 Days Later series is led by Alfie Williams, Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and others in the lead. As the fans had hoped, this latest movie opened with a positive response in cinemas.

28 Years Later starts slow: collects only Rs 1.35 crore in its opening weekend

As expected from a horror film centred around zombies in the Indian market, 28 Years Later has seen a slow start at the ticket windows. It started with a net of Rs 35 lakh on Friday, and later showed an upward trend to Rs 50 lakh on Saturday. Later, the film remained steady on its first Sunday with a collection of Rs 50 lakh again.

While this 2002 origin franchise enjoys a decent fanbase among certain sections of the Indian audience, horror as a genre has always had its limitations in the country. While it is performing extraordinarily in the remaining of its targeted markets internationally, the response to the film in India is comparatively much lower.

A major factor contributing to its performance in India is the theatrical competition it is getting, not just from Indian films but from other Hollywood films too. The Indian theaters are currently flooded with several other releases like Sitaare Zameen Par, How To Train Your Dragon, Materialists, and Ballerina, among others.

The Day Wise Net India Box Office Collections Of 28 Years Later Are As Under

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 35 lakh Day 2 Rs 50 lakh Day 3 Rs 50 lakh Total Rs 1.35 crore

The Danny Boyle-directed 28 Years Later marks the theatrical return of this horror franchise on the big screen nearly 2 decades after 28 Weeks Later.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

