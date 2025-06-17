EXCLUSIVE: Was it a challenge to cast Mohanlal, Prabhas and Akshay Kumar in Kannappa? Vishnu Manchu breaks silence

Vishnu Manchu, the popular actor and producer, is gearing up for the release of Kannappa, which is slated to release in theaters this month. While he plays a titular role in the much-anticipated mythological saga, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas will be seen in special appearances. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor-producer opened up about the challenges he faced while filming Kannappa.

Vishnu Manchu talks about challenge of casting Mohanlal, Prabhas and Akshay Kumar

Pinkvilla asked Vishnu Manchu if he faced any challenges to cast Mohanlal, Prabhas and Akshay Kumar in special appearances in one film. Manchu revealed how there were no challenges and everything worked smoothly. He said, "Nothing actually. For the people down there, I just asked them. They accepted it because of the long relationship I had. Mr Akshay Ji also, the minute he heard the script, he said okay. I had to reach him the proper way, and when I did, it was quite easy for me. All instantly."

Watch Akshay Kumar and Vishnu Manchu's exclusive interview here-

Further, elaborating on the challenge he encountered, Vishnu Manchu said, "The only challenge which I have is the VFX. I learned a lot with this film. I have seen the challenges VFX has. I have seen where the gaps are. So I have decided to study. I am the prochancellor of Mohan Babu University, and we have about 20,000 kids. We are probably one of the few in the country which run artificial intelligence quite aggressively. End of this year, I have decided to bring a course on VFX, a 3-year degree program. My aim is that in the next 5 years, I want to bring out some of India's finest VFX producers and VFX supervisors. If there was some challenge that I faced, it was only this."

Manchu shared, "It wasn't too complicated also. Very minor work. It is something I feel embarrassed to talk about it also because I started a VFX company in 2002 when I first came back from US."

Akshay Kumar was startled to learn about this. Manchu continued that he even worked for English films. He added, "I feel embarrassed that I didn't update myself. But with this film, I have learned and am still learning. But give me another year, and I will have some pioneers in the team. Akshay was quick to tease him and said, "One year and he will be Professor Vishnu."

Vishnu Manchu and Akshay Kumar's movie Kannappa is slated to release on June 27, 2025.

