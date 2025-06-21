Housefull 5 Second Saturday Box Office Estimates: Akshay Kumar starrer stays in race to emerge a mid-range success in India

Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5 led by Akshay Kumar is still getting audiences in its 3rd weekend, despite some stiff competition from Sitaare Zameen Par. After ending its first 2 weeks in India collecting Rs 151.75 crore net, the movie managed Rs 1.50 crore on its third Friday. Today, that is on its third Saturday, the movie has collected Rs 1.80 crore, to take the total to Rs 155.05 crore. Another Rs 2 crore on Sunday will take the comic-caper to Rs 157.05 crore net.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Housefull 5 Are As Under

Particulars India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 114.40 crore Week 2 Rs 37.35 crore 3rd Friday Rs 1.50 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 1.80 crore Total Rs 155.05 crore net

Housefull 5 remains on course to emerge a mid-range success. Although a mid-range success is not that great a result for a franchise film with a cent percent hit track-record, it is not as bad as many of the big films that have released post-pandemic. It could have been worse given the initial perception of the movie that was created.

Housefull 5 Opened Well But The Trend Over The Weekdays Was Not Strong

The first weekend numbers of Housefull 5 were good and it is the weekday trend that was weak, resulting in a lower than required second week. Had the word of mouth been favourable, it would have crossed Rs 200 crore net and settled for a lifetime number in the range of Rs 250 crore net. The overseas haul of USD 6.75-7 million could have been more like 10 million with favourable reception, pushing the film's global numbers close to Rs 375 crore instead of Rs 265-275 crore gross.

Housefull 5's Reception Proves That Branded Content Still Works

One thing that is clear is that branded content is working and the final result of Housefull 5, which is decent but underwhelming, should not make it seem like focus should shift away from sequels. Akshay Kumar has a bunch of branded (Sequel/IP) content up for release, from Welcome To The Jungle to Jolly LLB 3, up for release in the next one year. There also is OMG 3 that is in the works.

Housefull 5 In Theatres

Housefull 5 still plays in theatres now. Have you watched the movie yet?

