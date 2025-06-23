The Young and the Restless Spoilers, June 23 Episode: Will Cane Give Up His Fortune?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, June 23, reveal a major turning point in Cane’s storyline. Cane finally drops his Aristotle Dumas disguise, hoping to start fresh in Genoa City. However, not everyone is ready to forgive and forget. Lily is furious when she learns the man they’ve been talking about for months was Cane all along. Meanwhile, Victor shuts down Cane’s bold Chancellor proposal, and Phyllis keeps her job search on track despite all the drama.

Advertisement

Lily learns the truth about Cane

Lily is stunned and angry after finding out Cane was living a double life as Aristotle Dumas. She walks away upset, joined by Devon and Damian on the train. Damian is confused, and Devon fills him in on Cane’s background, including his father Colin’s shady past in Australia.

Lily admits Cane didn’t want to be like Colin but says he crossed a line by forgiving him. She recalls a flashback where Cane pushed for the twins to visit Colin before he died, something that caused a major rift between them. Lily decides she’s not ready to return home and wants to stay and get the full story now that Cane is back in the picture.

Victor rejects Cane’s Chancellor deal

Cane tells everyone he’ll speak with each guest privately. Victor demands his meeting right away. During their talk, Cane shares that Colin became ill six years ago and tried to reconnect. With Colin’s help, Cane made a fortune through land deals and crypto.

Advertisement

Now that Colin has been gone for six months, Cane wants a fresh start and plans to give up his Dumas business. Cane offers to trade part of his empire for control of Chancellor, but Victor quickly shuts him down, saying it’s not going to happen.

Elsewhere, Billy feels frustrated that he didn’t realize he was speaking to Cane earlier on the phone. Billy, Diane, Jack, and Sally all discuss Cane’s motives, especially his interest in Chancellor. Later, Sally tells Billy they should leave and reveal Cane’s identity through their Abbott Communications launch. Billy hesitates, still unsure of what Cane is hiding.

While others are caught in Cane’s drama, Phyllis remains focused on her goal of finding a job. She tells Nick that Cane was never her enemy, so his secret doesn’t concern her. Phyllis still sees the situation as a good opportunity and plans to use it to her advantage.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers, June 20 Episode: Will the Truth About Dumas Finally Be Revealed?